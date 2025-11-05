The late South African actress Connie Chiume's legacy continues to be recognised after receiving a posthumous award

At the recent Directors Guild of South Africa, Chiume was honoured with a major award, which spoke of her excellence

In an interview, her daughter previously spoke about the day she passed away, and how the media hounded the grieving family

Connie Chiume was honoured with an award. Image: Connie_chiume

South African legendary actress Connie Chiume was recognised at the recent Directors Guild of South Africa award ceremony.

The Black Panther star died on Tuesday, 6 August 2024, at NetCare, aged 72. Her family made it a point to honour her memory.

A year after her passing, Connie was awarded the lifetime achievement award. However, this is not the first recognition since her death, as she was previously celebrated with awards at the South Africa Film and Television awards (Safta), Icons of Africa and Royalty soapie awards.

Connie's son celebrates her

On Instagram, Nongelo praised his mother after she won this award, hailing her for raking in numerous accolades throughout her career. His sweet post read as follows:

"With a career spanning almost 50 years in acting, with achievements of work both locally and internationally in 2023, Forbes Africa named her in the top 50 most influential men in Africa, having worked with the es of Samuel L Jackson, Beyoncé, Chadwick Boseman, Angela Bassett, and many more. GQ, Hennessy South Africa & and Standard Bank SA honoured this icon with the Lifetime Achievement award. Having received awards from different arts of the world, we are grateful to see and hear that he is still being recognised and appreciated, especially in South Africa. Thank you to the director's guild, SA. In honour of her, this award will be her 44th award in total awards she's received in her career. This icon passed away on 6th August 2024 and was accorded a Special Provincial funeral by the President of South Africa, H.E Cryil Ramaphosa."

Connie Chiume's daughter relives moment mom died

Nothando Chiume-Mabuza was a guest on Lungelo KM on the Engineer Your Life Podcast on 15 August 2025. She recalled the amount of blood there was, but she also spoke about the fond memories she shared with her.

“But that day I was like, ‘I'm going to hug my mom’, and we walked into the room, and the bed was like this high now, because it usually was literally down, down, down. And there was just blood, you know? And she had grey braids, and I just held her. I just looked at her and I just said, ‘Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for everything.’ Like, that's all. I wish I could have woken up and just said thank you. My mom did it all. At that moment, I realised my mom gave me all the tools I needed to survive. And then, yeah, we said bye to her,” she explained.

Nothando mentioned how the media pressed them for comment during a time when they wanted to grieve the star.

“They gave us her belongings, and when we got out of the hospital, 'Newzroom Afrika' is calling. 'ENCA' is calling. When we get to the house, there are already people outside with cameras, media. My kid doesn't know, and she's in the house. I'd call my helper, like, ‘Do not tell her anything, this is what has happened. Please just open for the family.’ She's like, ‘There are people with cameras outside,'” she said.

Festival in Chiume's name enacted

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Chiume's legacy is set to live far and beyond with the launch of a film festival in her name.

Chiume's inaugural International Youth Film Festival is set to launch on Mandela Day, and it will be a three-day affair.

