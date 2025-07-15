The late South African actress Connie Chiume's legacy is set to live far and beyond with the launch of a film festival in her name

Chiume's inaugural International Youth Film Festival is set to launch on Mandela Day, and it will be a two-day affair

The launch will also mark a year since the talented actress passed away due to an illness

Briefly News got the scoop on what the festival entails and strives to achieve when it launches

Connie Chiume's Inaugural International Youth Film Festival will be a treat for young creatives. Image: Oupa Bopape

The launch of the Connie Chiume Film is nearing soon. The festival promises to uplift young storytellers while keeping South African actress Connie Chiume's memory alive.

Connie Chiume's inaugural International Youth Film Festival will be in full swing on Mandela Day. The event will span two days, commencing on Friday, 18 July 2025 and ending on Sunday, 20 July 2025.

The former Rhythm City actress passed away due to an illness at the age of 72 in August 2024. The star was always passionate about uplifting the youth through her decades-long career. Chiume began acting in her late 30s and has won numerous awards, including a South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs), for her role on Zone 14, as Stella Moloi.

The festival will be happening at the Sibikwa Arts Centre in Benoni, Gauteng.

Connie Chiume's festival will uplift young storytellers. Image: Valerie Macon

More on Connie Chiume Festival

The festival was founded by the Connie Chiume Foundation in a bid to continue the amazing work Chiume has done. In a statement shared with Briefly News by Lwazi from Dream Afrika, the foundation aims to do more than just a tribute.

"This is more than a tribute. This is a living continuation of Connie Chiume’s life’s work, which was to create platforms for youth, democratising access to the arts, and championing African stories on the global stage."

Speaking more about the event was her daughter, Nothando Mabuza, who shed light on continuing her mother's legacy. The festival plays a vital role in giving young, talented individuals the tools and platform to showcase their work. This will also give them the tools they need to get practical recognition.

The spokesperson also mentioned how important it was for Chiume to shine a light on emerging talent.

“The aim is not only to spotlight talent, but to create a functional ecosystem where young people feel seen, supported, and skilled enough to enter the industry with confidence. We are deeply intentional about inclusion, from who gets to tell stories to who gets to build careers,” Nongelo Chiume was quoted saying.

The event is proudly supported by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

Connie Chiume's final show on Netflix comedy

In a previous report from Briefly News, before she transitioned, it appears that Connie Chiume had plenty of projects planned.

Despite her absence, fans will still get the opportunity to watch her do what she loved most in the Netflix comedy Meet The Khumalos, which also stars Khanyi Mbau, Bonga Dlamini, Jesse Suntele, and more.

