A major schoolboy rugby fixture in Bloemfontein has been cancelled after a swine flu outbreak swept through a leading rugby school camp

Health concerns linked to Influenza A (H1N1) forced a late withdrawal from one of the most anticipated fixtures on the school rugby calendar

The decision has disrupted travel plans, school preparations and local business activity tied to the high-profile East London clash

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A prominent rugby school in Bloemfontein has been forced to withdraw from a much-anticipated fixture after an outbreak of Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, disrupted preparations in the camp.

Selborne College has been with an outbreak of swine flue. Image:@selbornecollege

Source: Facebook

Grey College was scheduled to face Selborne College on Saturday, 30 May 2026, in one of the traditional highlights of the schoolboy rugby calendar. However, the match will no longer take place after Grey College confirmed it could not field a team due to health concerns.

The outbreak, reported among a significant number of learners, prompted urgent medical consultations before the school took the decision to withdraw rather than travel to East London.

Influenza A virus subtype H1N1 spreads quickly in close-contact environments such as schools and sporting teams, where players share facilities, travel together and engage in high-intensity physical contact. In rugby settings, the risk of transmission is significantly increased.

South African health guidelines generally recommend isolation and reduced contact during outbreaks in institutional settings. Even when symptoms are not severe, rapid spread can leave teams depleted and raise safety concerns for both players and opponents.

Health concerns prioritised over schoolboy rugby fixture

The cancellation has been confirmed by both schools, with acting headmaster Ludwig Koekemoer addressing the Grey College community. He said the decision was taken under difficult circumstances and at short notice, adding an apology for the disruption caused to players, parents and supporters.

He emphasised that the wellbeing of learners remained the school’s top priority and called for understanding from all stakeholders affected by the decision.

Selborne College headmaster Andrew Dewar echoed those sentiments, noting that while the fixture’s cancellation was disappointing for everyone involved, the health and safety of learners, staff and visiting supporters had to come first. He also confirmed that Selborne respected Grey College’s decision.

The fixture between Grey College and Selborne College was cancelled due an outbreak of swine flue. Image: Simon Hall

Source: Getty Images

East London business community to suffer loss

The fixture was expected to draw significant attention and economic activity in East London, particularly for local retail businesses and restaurants that typically benefit when visiting supporters and families travel for major school sporting events.

As seen in the post below.

Jake White is currently associated with Selborne College rugby structures, and had recently been in the spotlight following a separate moment involving school leadership. His involvement added further interest to an already highly anticipated encounter.

For now, attention shifts away from the field as both schools deal with the impact of the outbreak and the wider disruption to one of the country’s most followed school rugby fixtures.

Siya Kolisi reflects on his youthful life

Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi has shared a candid message with his younger self, one that speaks to growth, discipline, and redemption.

As the 34-year-old prepares to mark his 100th Test cap for South Africa, he took a moment to reflect on the choices that shaped his career and character, both good and bad.

Source: Briefly News