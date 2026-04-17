Former Springboks coach Jake White and Selborne College have reached an understanding after a period of internal disagreement over the school’s rugby programme

Discussions involving White and headmaster Andrew Dewar have led to a renewed working relationship focused on rebuilding alignment within the rugby structures

The agreement restores stability to Selborne College rugby, with both parties now committed to a shared plan for the programme’s future direction

It appears Selbourne College and former Springboks head coach Jake White have smoked the peace pipe after the school released a statement on Friday, 17 April 2026.

Former Springboks head coach Jake White and current South Africa rugby union head coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Dave Rogers

Source: Getty Images

The school has confirmed that White will remain involved in its rugby programme after an internal dispute with school leadership was resolved. The school said discussions between all parties had been concluded on an amicable basis, clearing the way for White to continue in his role as rugby consultant.

Selborne College confirms resolution of rugby dispute

The breakdown had followed concerns raised by White over alignment on coaching structures, communication and training operations within the rugby programme. In a statement, Selborne College said the matter had been settled and that cooperation with White would continue as part of a renewed approach to strengthening school sport.

The institution also acknowledged the circulation of internal correspondence that sparked public attention, adding that it regretted the negative fallout and remained committed to stable governance and long-term sporting development.

Part of the statement read:

''The School is pleased to confirm that the internal issues have been amicably resolved and that it will continue to work in partnership with Jake White in strengthening and advancing its rugby programme. We extend our gratitude to Jake for his continued support and involvement.''

Jake White joined the East London-based school in October 2025. Image: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Jake White reaffirms commitment to school rugby project

White, who briefly stepped away from his consultancy role, clarified that his involvement was driven by a voluntary desire to support the school’s rugby development. He said his intention had never been disruptive and reiterated that his only condition for involvement was alignment on leadership and operational direction.

White also expressed regret that private communication had entered the public domain, saying the situation had created unnecessary tension. Despite the dispute, he confirmed he would continue supporting Selborne’s rugby structures moving forward, while indicating that future engagement would operate under clearer terms of agreement.

A part of White's letter read:

''I believe that in South Africa, rugby in schools is very important. It should be the most important investment for a school. It gives the best returns.

I believe that the 1st XV rugby team are your marketing team. Again, rightly or wrongly. They influence your recruitment, sponsorship, old boy involvement and a lot more. Successful teams are a must.

My only objective was to assist Selborne Rugby. My intention was pure.

A leaked letter has now unfortunately turned a situation that was supposed to be positive into something negative. To all Selbornians, I am sincerely sorry.''

Read the school statement below:

The school described the renewed relationship as a forward-focused partnership aimed at strengthening performance pathways, development structures and long-term sporting stability. White had joined the East London-based school in October 2025 in what had been hoped to be an appointment aimed at developing rugby at the school.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News