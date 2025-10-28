Former Springbok coach Jake White is back in school rugby, joining Selborne College as a consultant to help shape the future of their rugby programme

With decades of experience in professional and grassroots rugby, White aims to build on Selborne’s strong traditions and mentor the next generation of Eastern Cape talent

Beyond school rugby, White has been reflecting on South Africa’s achievements in The Rugby Championship, sharing his thoughts on the sport’s competitiveness

Jake White, the former Springbok coach, has secured his first role since leaving the Bulls earlier this year, joining Selborne College in East London as a consultant.

The 61-year-old rugby veteran will play a key role in strengthening the school’s rugby programme ahead of the 2026 season.

“I’m eager to see how rugby has evolved here since my early days in school coaching,” White told the Daily Dispatch. “

The key is to build on the strong foundation already in place. Selborne has an outstanding rugby tradition, and the region continues to produce top-tier talent.”

Bringing experience to Eastern Cape rugby

White’s appointment came on the recommendation of Phiwe Nomlomo, who previously worked with him at Loftus Versfeld and had also coached Selborne’s 1st XV.

“Phiwe suggested that I could add value here, so I visited the school,” White explained.

A former Jeppe High School pupil, teacher, and coach, White has deep roots in schoolboy rugby and is excited to return to the grassroots level.

“School rugby is arguably the purest form of the sport, full of tradition, pride, and community support. It’s a joy to be part of that environment,” he said.

Selborne College also confirmed that Derek Page, a former head boy and 1st XV player, will take on the role of director of rugby, further strengthening the school’s leadership team.

Reflections on The Rugby Championship

Beyond his school rugby role, White has shared his thoughts on the future of The Rugby Championship in his column on Rugby Pass, amid discussions that the tournament could be scrapped. Reflecting on South Africa’s historic back-to-back victories, he praised the Springboks’ consistency and emphasised the tournament’s importance for both fans and players.

“It is wonderful to see South Africa go back-to-back for the first time in The Rugby Championship’s history,” White wrote.

“It tells you a lot about where the squad is heading into 2026. We also cannot underestimate what this means to the fans back home. We are all delighted.”

White described the latest edition of the tournament as one of the most competitive since Argentina joined in 2012, noting that matches remained unpredictable until the final afternoon.

He added that no one could have been certain whether the Wallabies would overcome the All Blacks or if the Pumas might cause a shock, an uncertainty rarely seen in recent years.

