Former Springboks head coach Jake White has expressed concern about the future of The Rugby Championship

South Africa’s back-to-back wins were celebrated as a sign of the Springboks’ consistency and the tournament’s importance to fans and players

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby expert Thabang Mokoena, who said the sport must balance respect for tradition with embracing innovation

Jake White has expressed concern about the future of The Rugby Championship in his column on Rugby Pass, noting discussions that the tournament could be scrapped.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Rugby Championship trophy with his teammates following the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina.

Source: Getty Images

Reflecting on South Africa’s historic back-to-back victories, White praised the Springboks’ consistency and highlighted the importance of the tournament for fans and players.

“It is wonderful to see South Africa go back-to-back for the first time in The Rugby Championship’s history,” White wrote in his Rugby Pass column.

“It tells you a lot about where the squad is heading into 2026. You also cannot underestimate what this means to the fans back home. We are all delighted.”

White described the recent edition of the tournament as one of the most competitive since Argentina joined in 2012, noting that matches remained unpredictable right up until the final afternoon.

He added that no one had been certain whether the Wallabies would beat the All Blacks or whether the Pumas might cause a shock, and said that such a sense of jeopardy had not been seen for a long time.

The history of the Rugby Championship is significant

White sounded a note of caution over potential structural changes to the Rugby Championship, stressing that rugby’s history and tradition are integral to its appeal.

“Rugby must hold its nerve. Competitions only gain meaning over time. Having the privilege of seeing the Springboks’ name etched onto a storied trophy is priceless. That sense of achievement can be lost with unnecessary restructuring.”

He also highlighted challenges in domestic competitions such as the Currie Cup and Super Rugby, saying that the Currie Cup was now played without the best South African players and that Super Rugby, without the South African sides, did not have the same intensity it once did.

He added that despite these changes, the competitions had worked and had their place, and that history still mattered.

An expert says Australia and Argentina are improving

Briefly News had an exclusive interview with rugby analyst Thabang Mokoena, who echoed some of White’s points but offered a nuanced perspective.

“Jake is right to champion tradition, but rugby also needs to adapt. The Championship has been strong, but the landscape is changing rapidly. Argentina and Australia are improving, and there is genuine excitement in those contests,” Mokoena said.

Canan Moodie battles to tackle an Argentine player during the match on Saturday 4 October 2025.

Source: Getty Images

He argued that while history is important, the growth of the game depends on embracing innovation.

“You can respect history and still evolve. New competitions, broadcasting deals, and global expansion are all part of keeping rugby relevant. The key is balance, preserve the traditions fans love while allowing space for the sport to grow.”

Both White and Mokoena agree on the importance of maintaining competitive, meaningful rugby. While White champions tradition and the irreplaceable value of history, Mokoena urges careful evolution to ensure the sport continues to thrive globally.

The ongoing debate over the Rugby Championship’s future underscores the tension between preserving heritage and embracing change in modern rugby.

