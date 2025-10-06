South Africans in the UK turned out in force to cheer on the Springboks at Twickenham, nicknamed “Twickersfontein” by fans

The Springboks secured their second consecutive Rugby Championship title with a decisive win over Argentina’s Los Pumas

Captain Siya Kolisi praised fans for their support and highlighted how rugby unites South Africans, no matter where they come from

South Africans living in the UK turned out in huge numbers to support the Springboks at Twickenham Stadium, which fans jokingly dubbed “Twickersfontein”.

The team secured their second consecutive Rugby Championship title with a hard-fought win over Argentina’s Los Pumas.

The squad will now enjoy a short break before reuniting for their end-of-year tour in November.

Canaan Moodie battles to tackle an Argentine player during the match on Saturday 4 October 2025.

Source: Getty Images

On Saturday, 4 October, Twickenham was awash in green and gold as South Africans cheered on their national rugby team. The London stadium, which can hold 82,000 spectators, has become a second home for South African fans, reflecting the UK’s large diaspora community.

Springboks fans dance and celebrate

Supporters sang the national anthem, danced to hits like Sister Bethina, and passionately chanted the names of their favourite players. Rugby commentator Jared Wright even likened the atmosphere to Cape Town, capturing the pride and energy of the fans.

Winning the Rugby Championship for a second year in a row was the perfect culmination of an already electric day. The Springboks claimed victory in four of their six matches, finishing ahead of Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand.

Siya Kolisi praises fans and national unity

Following the match, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took a moment to thank supporters at Twickenham. In his post-match interview, he highlighted the unifying power of rugby for South Africans, no matter their background.

“When you look at this team, how well it is represented, no matter where you’re from, you represent this team,” Kolisi said.

“Take courage, take hope, take heart in everything we do together as a team.”

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi commended the South Africans in the United Kingdom for their unwavering support.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi, while reflecting on the game, took pride in donning the green and gold jersey and how he and his teammates have learned to fight while playing for the Springboks,

“I’ve worn this jersey during times when no one wanted to watch us play and wins were hard to come by,” said Kolisi, who captained South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

“But now, no matter how tough the game gets, we’ve learned how to win, how to fight, and how to dig deep.”

The Springboks’ win over Argentina at Twickenham not only secured their second consecutive Rugby Championship title but also reinforced the team’s connection with South Africans living abroad.

Fans in the UK have long been passionate supporters, turning stadiums into vibrant celebrations of South African pride. This victory strengthened that bond, highlighting how rugby unites the diaspora with their homeland through shared triumphs on the global stage.

