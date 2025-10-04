Siya Kolisi lauded his team’s fighting spirit after their hard-fought 29-27 victory over the Pumas in the final Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash at Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium on Saturday, a result that secured back-to-back titles for the first time in their history.

When asked about his halftime message to the team, Siya Kolisi explained that it was straightforward, everyone, including the coaches, felt the same way.

The Springboks needed to tighten up their play, show greater unity, cut down on mistakes, and avoid unnecessary penalties.

He also credited Argentina for their determination, acknowledging that the Boks expected a fierce response and knew they’d have to fight until the final whistle.

Speaking on what makes this Springbok team special, Kolisi said their strength lies in resilience and togetherness, qualities instilled by Rassie Erasmus, who helped transform the squad’s mindset.

He praised the team and coaching staff for their innovation and adaptability, adding that lifting the Castle Lager Rugby Championship trophy for a second consecutive year was a proud moment for both the players and the nation.

Kolisi also expressed gratitude to the fans, both at the stadium and at home, whose support continues to inspire the team.

Source: Briefly News