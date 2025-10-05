Springboks captain Siya Kolisi expressed hope that his team’s Rugby Championship triumph would serve as new inspiration for South Africans, following their thrilling 29-27 victory over Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday.

One of the most fiercely contested editions of the Rugby Championship concluded in dramatic fashion, as the Springboks clinched back-to-back titles for the first time.

They edged out New Zealand on points difference, with their emphatic 67–30 victory over Argentina in Durban proving decisive in securing the championship.

“I’ve worn this jersey during times when no one wanted to watch us play and wins were hard to come by,” said Kolisi, who captained South Africa to back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

“But now, no matter how tough the game gets, we’ve learned how to win, how to fight, and how to dig deep.”

“I know what we achieve on the field might not change everything in our country,” Kolisi said.

“But I’ve seen the impact it has — the pride it gives our people. When South Africa walks tall, those who come from where we come from believe that anything is possible, no matter how tough life gets.”

He added: “This victory isn’t just for us; it’s for the people of South Africa.”

