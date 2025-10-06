Siya Kolisi reflected on the lessons he would pass on to his younger self, hinting at moments in his early career that tested him both personally and professionally

He acknowledged that growing into a leader involved navigating challenges and making choices that weren’t always easy

As he nears his milestone 100th Test match, Kolisi shared thoughts on the journey that shaped him, offering a glimpse into the man behind the captaincy

Siya Kolisi has shared a candid message with his younger self, one that speaks to growth, discipline, and redemption.

The Sharks star led the Springboks to victory in the first round of the tie in Durban last weekend and was on hand to play his part as they retained the Rugby Championship title.

Siya Kolisi of South Africa lifts the Rugby Championship trophy following The Rugby Championship match. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

As the 34-year-old prepares to mark his 100th Test cap for South Africa, he took a moment to reflect on the choices that shaped his career and character, both good and bad.

Kolisi’s advice to his younger self

Speaking during the Springboks’ Rugby Championship victory media briefing on Saturday, 4 October 2025, Kolisi was asked what advice he would give to his younger self.

“Maybe, drink less,” he replied with a laugh, a message originally shared with him by coach Rassie Erasmus.

Rassie quipped, “If we were all a bit less naughty, he’d probably have 110 caps already.”

But he also defended his captain, adding,

“The way Siya carries himself and what he represents for South Africa, I don’t think he should have changed much.”

Kolisi speaking on what makes this Springbok team special, Kolisi said their strength lies in resilience and togetherness, qualities instilled by Rassie Erasmus, who helped transform the squad’s mindset.

Siya Kolisi of South Africa poses for a photo as he kisses the Rugby Championship trophy following The Rugby Championship match. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Partying, mistakes, and redemption

"In his best-selling autobiography Rise, Kolisi gave readers a raw look at his former lifestyle, one clouded by alcohol abuse, partying, and strip clubs."

He admitted that during his early years with the Springboks, he struggled to take his career seriously.

“Rachel [my wife] had come out with baby Nick, and this would’ve been the perfect time to be with them, but no, I preferred to be out with the boys,” he confessed in the book.

Kolisi revealed that his reckless habits caused a deep strain in his marriage and personal life.

“Rachel had had enough. If it had been an isolated incident, that would’ve been one thing, but it wasn’t,” he wrote.

At one point, his Christian mentor Ben Schoeman confronted him, saying,

“Siya, you drink a lot, fool around with women, and go to strip clubs. You post about your faith in Christ, but you’re lying to yourself and everyone else.”

Now older and wiser, Kolisi’s message to his younger self and to the next generation is clear: discipline, humility, and honesty matter more than fame or fortune.

