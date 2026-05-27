A former rugby player and reality TV personality has found himself at the centre of a growing legal battle in Limpopo

The case has attracted widespread attention after serious allegations emerged from an incident that reportedly left a man with life-changing injuries

Fresh questions have been raised about the matter after a court-related development involving one of the accused brothers

A former South African professional rugby player who played for the Lions is in legal trouble after missing a court appearance in a case where he is reportedly facing assault charges alongside his twin brother.

Former Lions rugby star Jean Pierre Smith faces serious allegations of assault. Image: Jean Pierre Smith

Source: Facebook

Reports by Netwerk24 say that Jean Pierre Smith, who gained fame on the reality TV show Op my eish! was issued with an arrest warrant in May 2026 after failing to appear for an assault case at the Mookgophong Magistrate's Court in Limpopo.

He and his twin brother, Ruan Smith, are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jean Pierre Smith faces assault charges

The charges stem from a violent altercation at the Mak-A-Plan restaurant, formerly known as M'vuu Lodge, in Mookgophong, also known as Naboomspruit. It is alleged that the complainant, Marius Strydom, lost an eye during the physical confrontation.

According to Netwerk24, Jean Pierre appeared in court in early May 2026 and was released on R2,000 bail. However, he failed to attend a subsequent hearing on 13 May, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. His twin brother, Ruan, was reportedly in Russia fulfilling a rugby coaching contract during the initial court proceedings.

The brothers gave their public account of the incident and stated that they intervened in a physical altercation and maintain that they have witnesses who support their version of events. Jean Pierre and his legal representatives have argued that he did not deliberately skip court, despite the arrest warrant issued after he failed to appear.

Jean Pierre and Ruan Smith are at the centre of a legal storm. Image: Jean Pierre Smith

Source: Facebook

JP Smith shares his version of the incident

Jean Pierre later released a statement on Facebook explaining his side of the story.

''Ruan was outside on the phone with a friend while I had a minor altercation with someone else that was resolved with no further issues. When Ruan finished his phone call, he saw me and waved, saying, 'Let's go home.'

At that point, Ruan immediately turned around and walked to the bakkie. The vehicle was parked on a gravel parking area about 100 metres from the entrance.

As soon as Ruan headed towards the bakkie, two men immediately turned around. One of them allegedly removed his bracelet and watch and told someone, 'I'm going to fight and mess Ruan up for R15,000.' This was allegedly overheard by several eyewitnesses.

The two men then followed Ruan without him even knowing what was happening. I watched from about 30 metres away as I also headed towards the bakkie. As soon as Ruan heard them, he turned around, and both men allegedly rushed him and threw punches, hitting him in the face.

At that stage, Ruan fell back against the bakkie and punched back. Ruan and one of the men then ended up on the ground. The first man then got back up and again charged at Ruan while he was on the ground wrestling with the second man. That is when I arrived and helped my brother against the two men.

The situation between Ruan and the second man was not ongoing. They both stood up, and the man even walked Ruan back to the bakkie. At that stage, the other man and I had an altercation and, unfortunately, it did not end the way we wanted. At the end of the day, people can judge as they wish. We have numerous eyewitnesses who have already testified and came forward the following morning."

As seen in the Facebook post below:

In other rugby-related court news, two local rugby players are facing rape charges in Paarl. The two men are reportedly members of the Boland Rugby community in the Western Cape.

SA rugby star in court

Briefly News previously reported that rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with an assault case.

The 22-year-old is facing charges linked to an incident that allegedly took place in October 2025 in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News