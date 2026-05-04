A South African rugby player in the Western Cape is in holding cells as he faces serious allegations

The police have confirmed the alleged rape incident, which is understood to have happened two weekends ago

The Boland club rugby star is expected to appear before the Magistrate on Monday for a bail hearing

A local rugby star near Paarl is reportedly set for a bail hearing on Monday, 4 May 2026, as he faces serious sexual assault allegations.

A local rugby star faces serious rape allegations. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

The talented player who is under the prominent Boland rugby club will appear before the Wellington Magistrate's Court on a rape charge, where he will apply for bail.

Reports from the Paarl Post say that the alleged rape took place on the weekend of Saturday, 25 April, before a rugby match in a car. The incident allegedly involved the rugby player and a student, while the player’s friend, who has also been charged, was driving the vehicle.

SA Police Services confirms the incident

Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a spokesperson for the Western Cape police, confirmed that the 23-year-old rugby player and a 28-year-old man, believed to be his friend, made their first court appearance on 28 April.

Logan Maistry, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, confirmed that the rugby player is currently being held at Allandale Prison.

Briefly News reached out to the club the player is affiliated with, but had not received a response by the time of publication. The player was expected to play his final match for the team on Saturday (25 April) before moving to another club.

South Africans expressed their outrage on social media.

@hadjiapost:

''Life in SA is really becoming dangerous.''

@brin.die:

''Rugby will probably protect him.''

Local rugby star set to appear before the Wellington Magistrate's Court on Monday for a bail hearing. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Promising SA rugby player faces assault allegations

Earlier in March, another rugby player faced legal proceedings over assault charges. Rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in connection with an alleged assault.

The case relates to an incident that allegedly took place in the early hours of 27 October at a house gathering in Cape Town. According to the complainant, Vega School student Marumo Selane, an argument began after he was accused of taking salmon from a refrigerator.

Selane said the situation escalated into a physical confrontation outside the house. He alleged that he was punched several times, thrown to the ground, and then kicked during the altercation. He later reported injuries, including a black eye, swelling to his lip and jaw, cuts to his face and wrists, and several bruises.

Mills handed himself over to police soon after the allegations surfaced and made his first court appearance in November 2025.

Rugby player charged with assault at Dublin nightclub

Briefly News previously reported that an Irish rugby star has been charged with assaulting a woman at a Dublin nightclub. Reports from the Irish Times state that 21-year-old Leinster player Alan Spicer allegedly committed the crime on 1 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News