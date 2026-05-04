PRETORIA, GAUTENG—The Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo South Africa Chapter confirmed that the Nigerian government is working to return Nigerians who want to leave South Africa to their home country. This was after anti-illegal-immigration protests in April 2026.

Anti-illegal immigration protests have caused fear in Nigerian communities. Image: Operation Dudula SA Movement

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Dr ABC Okokoh, the president of the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo South Africa Chapter, spoke to SA FM on 4 May 2026 about the plan. He spoke days after marchers in Johannesburg delivered a memorandum to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, which he received on 30 April.

Citizens’ safety in focus

Okokoh said the move was a positive step and said the anti-illegal immigrant marches were a campaign against undocumented foreign nationals. He added that the campaign is targeting black undocumented foreign nationals. Okokoh observed that most of the people who are undocumented do not have the right papers to continue staying.

What does the repatriation involve?

Okokoh said the repatriation programme is voluntary. He added that the names are being gathered, and once the applicants are compiled, they will be prepared to be repatriated. Okokoh remarked that the Nigerian government repatriated citizens from South Africa in 2021. He said that some Nigerians in South Africa feel stranded and have been trying to get home, but flights are expensive.

Okokoh also acknowledged that regularising undocumented people is not an easy job and noted that the issue of enforcement hinges on the number of applications. He pointed out that migration is a humanitarian way and said the South African government wants to resolve the issue in a humanitarian manner and not in a military manner.

Source: Briefly News