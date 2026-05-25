A Waze moment shows a driver passing the police while using the Waze app’s reporting feature

Police give their take on whether crowdsourced police alerts help or harm road safety

Social media reactions swing between jokes, criticism, and questions about accountability

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Man uses Waze app after passing police on the side of the road. Image: @Gift Makoti

Source: Facebook

A driver has left South Africans divided after reporting that police were 'not there' on the Waze app as he passed them. Many South Africans were not amused, while others were left laughing.

In the Facebook video posted on 05 May 2026, Gift Makoti drives past traffic police on the road, as a Waze pop-up message shows up asking him if the police are still there. He confidently chooses the option of not being there. His on screen-text reads:

"POV: Fixing the country one report at a time. Sorry, not sorry."

Police note how Waze affects their jobs. Image: @Gift Makoti

Source: Facebook

Police raise concerns over Waze feature

Waze allows users to share real-time updates about road conditions, including the location of police officers. Some law enforcement officials argue that this functionality could be misused by criminals to monitor police movements, avoid checkpoints, or potentially plan attacks, raising fears that it may endanger officers’ lives.

However, Waze contributes to road safety by encouraging more cautious driving when users are aware of nearby police presence. Supporters of the app argue that it provides valuable traffic information, reduces congestion, and can even improve emergency response efficiency. While police groups have called for changes or removal of the feature, Waze maintains that there is no clear evidence that it increases risk and that its overall impact is positive for road safety.

View Facebook post below:

SA drivers debate Waze reports

South Africans are debating Waze’s police-reporting feature after users shared mixed reactions online. This is what Mzansi said on Gift's page:

Rob Master Mabowa said:

"This one used to compile a list of noise makers in primary school."

Pontsho Oscar Manthata wrote:

"Put your hand on your chest and say 'ke moloi"

Meluc Prince Peerless noted:

"What I like about Waze is that it doesn’t rely on one person but requires the majority of you to say the same thing."

Sayeshan Pillay exclaimed:

“Ma’am, you didn’t check our homework.”

Rea Chaane commented:

"I always report still there even though they’re not. I'm not going to drive 60 alone."

Fezile Mamfengwana stated:

"Uyinja Chilli Bite"

King Mcmullar asked:

"Why, man?"

Phathu Tshedzo Mulaudzi said:

"It's witchcraft what you're doing."

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Source: Briefly News