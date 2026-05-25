A video of a violent altercation in Boksburg North has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread reaction from South Africans online

The clip, shared on X on 24 May 2026, shows a chaotic brawl, although the exact circumstances remain unconfirmed

Social media users took to the comments section to add context to what happened and debate the normalisation of violence in South Africa

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A fight that allegedly happened in Boksburg has gone viral. Image: @Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - A clip of a violent altercation in Boksburg North has gone viral on social media, drawing shock and widespread discussion among South Africans.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee on 24 May 2026, attracting hundreds of comments, likes and shares within hours.

What happened?

At the time of publication, no official report has been released confirming the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Social media users have offered conflicting accounts. Some described it as a street fight that broke out in the area, while Facebook user @Samantha Leeann Fleming alleged that the situation escalated after a man in a van approached two young girls and made inappropriate comments. According to those posts, a grandmother witnessed the encounter, which reportedly led to community members becoming involved.

Motorists and residents were advised to avoid the location where possible and remain cautious during the altercation

Authorities have not yet confirmed these claims. Investigations may follow as the video continues to circulate widely online on various social platforms in South Africa.

See video of the altercation:

Netizens weighed in on the incident

@Incog_Negro_ said:

"That guy fired a shot and not a single person panicked or even looked shocked."

@Blvck_Angelo wrote:

"This is why we work hard to move out of "urban" areas... Imagine retiring around such."

@ShweleNgelosi joked:

"I saw the braai stand and I knew Klipdrift was involved somehow."

@Halepopoulos stated

It's Boksburg. That is just a civilised conversation for them."

@Kat_let_g0 said:

"What are they doing?! Ai terrible things are truly happening in SA ."

Young people involved in a brawl in Cape Town

In a similar incident, a violent brawl at the N1 City mall parking lot in Cape Town left South Africans stunned after footage of the chaos surfaced on Facebook. Groups of young people were caught on camera fighting, with gunshots fired during the confrontation. The footage shared on 4 May 2026 shows the situation spiralling fast, with the violence playing out in the open parking area. Fortunately, a group was rushed to safety inside a silver Toyota Fortuner as things got out of hand.

South Africans have reacted to the viral fight that occurred in Boksburg. Images: @Abramjee/X and @U_Siphoz/X

Source: Twitter

3 articles on public fights

Briefly News reported that a taxi driver in South Africa stood his ground against two men during a road rage attack, and one of them pulled a gun when the fight turned against them.

reported that a taxi driver in South Africa stood his ground against two men during a road rage attack, and one of them pulled a gun when the fight turned against them. A video of a local woman stomping on some ANC merchandise made the rounds on social media after a heated fistfight erupted between the ANC party members and members of the community.

A video of Methodist churchgoers fighting made the rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned. A group of churchgoers in their full uniforms can be seen standing on the street before a fight broke out between them.

Source: Briefly News