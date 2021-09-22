Haibo: Video Shows Woman Stomping on ANC Apparel, Heated Brawl Soon Erupts

A video of a local woman passionately stepping on some ANC apparel is making the rounds on social media

It seems her actions trigger some people nearby and an argument erupts

Mzansi headed to the the comments section with many people expressing absolute horror at what they were witnessing

A video of a local woman stomping on some ANC merchandise is making the rounds on social media. It seems her actions really triggered members of the African National Congress who were nearby as soon a heated fistfight erupts between the party and members of the community.

A video of a local woman stomping on an ANC shirt is making the rounds on social media. A heated fistfight soon erupted. Images: @VusiSambo/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @VusiSambo shared the viral video.

"You show up uninvited to sell ‘our people’ yet another electioneering pipe dream, you get your ass handed to you," he captioned the post in part.

It seems many South Africans agreed with the young man's sentiments and headed online to voice their concerns. Some people really could not believe they were witnessing a grown man hitting a lady.

Others scolded the adults for fighting so violently around children.

Check out some of the interesting comments below:

@mothupi_t said:

"Normalize moering politicians."

@OneNation70290 said:

"Vat joy goet en trek!! Pack up your tent and f... Off."

@judebax said:

@Elizabe69337959 ANC takes a heavy beating in the vote count."

@Elizabe69337959 said:

"Did they have to do this in front of the kids, I don't blame them but surely you don't make scenes when there is young ones there."

@hills007 said:

"She ain't buying the BS the @MYANC wanna sell so early in the morning. uMama showing them flames early in the morning. I LOVE IT!"

@pchrjza said:

"And the music in the background just goes on playing LMAO."

'This is unacceptable': Clash between ANC and EFF members at IEC centres in KZN

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that ugly scenes broke out at the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s registration centres at Kwa-Dambuza and Willowfontein townships in Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The clashes reportedly happened between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) members during a voter mobilisation drive by the former's leader, Julius Malema.

Malema reacted by saying the elections cannot be free and fair when the governing party is blocking other parties from registering voters.

According to a SABC News report, ANC members were allegedly seen blocking the former ANC Youth League leader from entering the registration station in Kwa-Dambuza.

Malema met even stronger resistance at Willowfontein's Thandokuhle registration station, where the gates were reportedly locked, IOL reported.

Malema vows to lodge a complaint with IEC

It was here that EFF members formed a human shield to protect Malema before escorting him to the voting station to oversee the voter registration process.

Briefly News understands that the conduct was later denounced by both Malema and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We are going to complain with the IEC. I have seen [an official] of the IEC filming the whole incident," Malema noted, calling for the ruling party's disqualification from electioneering in the Kwa-Dambuza.

"We are going to complain [because] this is unacceptable. The ANC must be disqualified, particularly in this ward, for conducting themselves in the manner they did,” said Malema, accusing the ruling party of intolerance.

Source: Briefly.co.za