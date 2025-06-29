Jacob Zuma explained in an affidavit why the party failed to object to Mary Phadi's appeal in December 2024

Phadi appealed her removal as the provincial convenor in Mpumalanga, and a member of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

South Africans weighed in on the latest drama to unfold within the party that is not short of drama

In an affidavit, Jacob Zuma blamed Dr John Hlope for the MK Party's legal blunder. Image: Siyabonga Sokhela/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Dr John Hlope is being blamed for the uMkhonto weSizwe’s (MK) Party's embarrassing defeat in court.

The party attempted to remove Mary Phadi as a member and the Mpumalanga convener in December 2024, but never opposed her appeal. Party president Jacob Zuma has now laid the blame on his deputy, Dr Hlophe, saying the former judge president of the Western Cape changed lawyers without informing him.

Zuma made the claims in an affidavit which forms part of the party’s urgent counter-application, as they seek to remove Phadi once more.

Why did Zuma blame Hlope for the problem?

In the affidavit, which was presented before the Mbombela High Court, Zuma stated that Hlophe sidelined the party’s official lawyers, KMNS Inc., and got Xulu Attorneys to handle the case. Zuma claimed that he knew nothing about this.

“In the new year, and unbeknownst to the Secretary-General, the Deputy President, out of genuine concern, gave instructions to a separate firm of attorneys, which was never followed up,” Zuma stated under oath.

This resulted in the party failing to oppose Phadi’s court application, which then meant that she secured a default judgment, which saw her reinstated as both a party member and provincial convener in Mpumalanga.

MK Party drops some allegations in latest counter-application

With the party failing the first time to remove Phadi, they have since filed an urgent counter-application. The latest application, however, doesn’t allege that Phadi misused party funds like the first did. This time, the party has focused on her alleged insult of Shivambu.

The matter was supposed to be heard in court on Monday, 23 June 2025, but the party experienced another legal blunder as the matter was not enrolled on either the opposed or the unopposed roll. The matter has now been postponed to 8 July 2025.

Jacob Zuma said that Dr John Hlope made the decision without anyone knowing. not even former Secretary-General, Floyd Shivambu. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about the Phadi saga

South Africans amused by latest MK Party news

Social media users weighed in on the news that Hlope was to blame for the mix-up, with many amused by the latest issue within the party.

Mohau Mofokeng joked:

“So, the standard two-dropout knows the law more than the judge with a doctorate? South Africa is a movie😂.”

Ngwatladi Mokgabudi stated:

“Ubaba is done with Judge.”

Leeroy Paul said:

“I remember King Dalindyebo once said that Zuma will use you and throw you away. And we all know he was telling the truth.”

Ps Malefane added:

“MKP is a party without direction.”

Mulatshawe Kekana claimed:

“That's why he is fighting for his ANC membership. He knows his spaza shop won't last.”

MK Party’s case not enrolled

Briefly News reported that the MK Party’s court application against Phadi was not heard in the Mbombela High Court.

Phadi’s legal representative, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, told the media that the matter was never enrolled.

South Africans were amused by the latest development, with many saying the party was like a circus.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News