MK Party’s Court Application Against Mary Phadi Not Enrolled, South Africans Amused by Latest Drama
- The uMkhonto weSizwe Party's court application against Mary Phadi was not heard in the Mbombela High Court
- Phadi’s legal representative, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, told the media that the matter was never enrolled
- South Africans were amused by the latest development, with many saying the party was like a circus
MPUMALANGA – The saga surrounding Mary Phadi and the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party continues.
Phadi, who is the Provincial Convener in Mpumalanga, has faced opposition from some within the party, which recently led to a legal drama.
The leadership of the party filed a counter-application to remove Phadi from both the party and the Mpumalanga legislature, but the matter wasn’t heard as expected.
Lawyer says case wasn’t enrolled
The counter-application, which Phadi only found out about late last week, was expected to be heard in the Mbombela High Court. MK Party members, some for Phadi, and others against her, gathered at the court on Monday, 24 June 2025, but were left more confused when they heard that the matter wasn’t enrolled.
Phadi’s legal representative, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, explained that the matter wasn’t enrolled on either the opposed or the unopposed roll.
“It is also not enrolled as an urgent application because they did not comply with the rules of the high court. Therefore, it was not heard,” she explained.
Phadi surprised by the latest application
Addressing some of her supporters in a virtual meeting on Saturday, 21 June 2025, Phadi expressed surprise at the latest application.
At the centre of the application is the party’s claim that she insulted the then-secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu. Phadi used a popular isiZulu proverb, ‘Sishaya inja kuphume umnikazi’, which roughly translates to ‘We beat the dog until its owner comes out.’
Phadi maintained that the phrase was figurative and used in a political context, but the party took issue with it. It claimed that her conduct towards Shivambu was divisive and disrespectful to the party leadership. Ironically, Shivambu was removed from his post a few days after commissioning an affidavit against Phadi.
What you need to know about the Phadi saga
- The Mbombela High Court in Mpumalanga ruled in Phadi's favour and reinstated her as a party member.
- In December 2024, the MK Party confirmed that it would appeal Phadi's reinstatement.
- The leadership battle in Mpumalanga intensified between Phadi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
- In June 2025, Phadi claimed that she had Jacob Zuma’s blessing to lead the party in Mpumalanga.
- The MK Party filed a court application to remove Phadi from her post in Mpumalanga.
South Africans amused by MK Party's drama
Social media users were amused by the latest drama to unfold at the party, with some describing it as a circus.
Phomolong Ntwana said:
“So much drama in this party🤣.”
LasBorn Abel Mositsa added:
“This party deserves a slot on the Moja Love Reality show.”
Matsimele Mello asked:
“So, they are in court for insults that were directed at a person who is on his way out of the party?”
Siphiwe Mangquishi stated:
“MK Party is a circus.”
Mabona Siba noted:
“These people spend most of their time in court.”
Bongani Sithole said:
“A circus. And madness.”
Phadi wants Shivambu gone
Briefly News also reported that Phadi posted a video criticising the then Secretary-General, Shivmbu.
She also slammed a faction of members in the province for saying they aligned with him.
The Mpumalanga convenor added that she distanced herself from any faction that associated with Shivambu.
Source: Briefly News
