Phakelumthakathi has gone viral after a video surfaced in which he called for all foreign-led churches operating in South Africa to be shut down

He claimed that if he were to gain even a small amount of political power, he would take swift action and “stop all this nonsense

The remarks have sparked widespread debate online, with many users reacting strongly to his controversial statements

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Phakelumthakathi (right) says he will shut down churches such as the one led by Timothy Omtotos (left). Images: Lulama Zenzile and @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Anti-illegal immigration activist Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba has once again set social media abuzz after making a series of audacious claims in yet another viral video.

Phakelumthakathi made strong remarks about foreign-led churches operating in South Africa, sparking heated debate in the comments section.

What did he say?

In a clip shared on X by @Sello_Libram on 13 June 2026, Phakelumthakathi can be heard calling for the closure of all churches led by foreign nationals, insisting that they should not be allowed to operate in the country.

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“All foreign churches will be shut down in SA. Just thank God I am not in power because if I get a little bit of power, I will stop all this nonsense,” he said in the video.

He further accused elderly women in South Africa, including female members of parliament, of having inappropriate relationships with Nigerian men, suggesting this was linked to their support for them.

He also referenced the Timothy Omotoso case, claiming that Omotoso was supported by women in his church despite allegations of sexual abuse against young female congregants. Phakelumthakathi then vowed to stop “all that nonsense.”

He further claimed that if he were to gain political authority, he would implement sweeping changes within a year.

“In twelve months South Africa will be back on its feet,” he added.

View video here:

Women kneel for Omotoso after his acquittal

A social media user referencing Phakelumthakathi shared a video showing women kneeling for Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso. This comes after Omotoso’s acquittal on more than 30 charges, including rape and human trafficking, a ruling the State is now appealing. On 18 May 2025, Omotoso was deported after being banned from South Africa for five years. Following a seven-year trial, the 67-year-old Nigerian televangelist and his two co-accused, Sitho (42) and Sulani (35), were found not guilty in April. In the Facebook video, a group of women and a man can be seen kneeling in front of the controversial pastor as he enters the room, appearing to welcome him in a show of respect.

Timothy Omotoso's congregation celebrating after his acquittal. Image: Lulama Zenzile

Source: Getty Images

5 articles on Phakelumtakathi

Briefly News has reported on Phakelumthakathi, who has frequently made headlines as a leading figure in the anti-illegal immigration movement that has dominated national discourse.

Source: Briefly News