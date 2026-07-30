Bafana Bafana star Mbekezeli Mbokazi was confirmed as the new brand partner of Barloworld, an industrial equipment company

Mbokazi's famous 'TLB' nickname comes from the Tractor-Loader-Backhoe construction vehicle, reflecting his defensive toughness

South African celebrities Linda Mtoba and Sjava were among those who reacted to how fitting the partnership is

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has landed a brand partnership that feels tailor-made for him. The footballer, widely known by his nickname "TLB", has been announced as the latest face of Barloworld, an industrial processing, distribution, and services company operating in South Africa.

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has been announced as the latest face of Barloworld. Image: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Why 'TLB' and Barloworld make perfect sense

Mbokazi's famous nickname is borrowed directly from the construction industry. "TLB" stands for Tractor-Loader-Backhoe, a heavy-duty vehicle built to handle tough terrain from multiple angles. Fans and supporters pinned the name on the midfielder because his style of play mirrors exactly that: robust, industrious, and capable of dealing with pressure both at the back and going forward.

The term has grown into a genuine expression of affection among South African football supporters, speaking to Mbokazi's reputation for toughness, strength, and resourcefulness on the pitch.

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Celebrities weigh in on the deal

The announcement drew immediate attention beyond the football world. South African actress Linda Mtoba and musician Sjava were among the public figures who pointed out how naturally the partnership sits, given the long-standing connection between the player's identity and the world of construction equipment.

The deal positions Mbokazi as more than just a footballer, lending his image to a brand whose core identity aligns closely with the attributes his nickname already celebrates.

Watch the clip below on Instagram.

At just 20 years old, Mbokazi was the youngest member of Hugo Broos' squad at the tournament, yet he started every match, completing the full 90 minutes across all four games. Bafana Bafana opened with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, drew 1-1 with Czechia, and secured a 1-0 victory over South Korea before bowing out in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 loss to Canada, a run that marked the country's first appearance in the knockout stages.

His performances drew widespread recognition, and he was ranked 10th among the best under-23 centre-backs at the tournament. His national teammate Ime Okon ranked fourth in the same category.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's worth up after FIFA World Cup

Briefly News previously reported that Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer value surged after his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages

The 20-year-old defender is now the highest-valued player at Chicago Fire, with his valuation reaching up to €18 million

Source: Briefly News