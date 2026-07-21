Mbekezeli Mbokazi's transfer value surged after his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stages

The 20-year-old defender is now the highest-valued player at Chicago Fire, with his valuation reaching up to €18 million

Mbokazi's agent confirmed that scouts have made contact, though no concrete transfer offers have been received yet

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi's market value has risen sharply following a standout showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the former Orlando Pirates star now valued at between €16 million and €18 million, equivalent to approximately R338 million.

Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi Worth Up to €18m After 2026 FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

The International Centre for Sports Studies released the updated figure, which represents a dramatic increase from the €2.5 million (R46 million) the Chicago Fire are understood to have paid Orlando Pirates to secure his services.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi shines as Bafana reach knockouts

At just 20 years old, Mbokazi was the youngest member of Hugo Broos' squad at the tournament, yet he started every match, completing the full 90 minutes across all four games. Bafana Bafana opened with a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, drew 1-1 with Czechia, and secured a 1-0 victory over South Korea before bowing out in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 loss to Canada, a run that marked the country's first appearance in the knockout stages.

His performances drew widespread recognition, and he was ranked 10th among the best under-23 centre-backs at the tournament. His national teammate Ime Okon ranked fourth in the same category.

Bafana Bafana's Mbekezeli Mbokazi Worth Up to €18m After 2026 FIFA World Cup

Source: Getty Images

Transfer interest grows for Chicago Fire star

Mbokazi is now the highest-valued player at Chicago Fire, and the surge in his valuation has attracted attention from clubs across Europe. His agent, Basia Michaels, confirmed that enquiries have begun to arrive, telling the publication that "several scouts" have reached out, though adding that nothing is concrete as yet.

Beyond the World Cup, Mbokazi has also been selected for the Major League Soccer All-Star team and is set to feature in the All-Star match on 29 July.

Ronwen Williams opens up on late brother

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Source: Briefly News