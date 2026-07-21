Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent Basia Michaels credited Bafana Bafana star's humility as the key to his rapid rise in the MLS and with the national team

The 20-year-old centre-back has made 12 appearances for Chicago Fire and was voted into the Major League Soccer All-Star team by fans

Michaels revealed that the Chicago Fire defender has already surpassed the targets she set when she first signed him as a client

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Basia Michaels, the agent representing Chicago Fire defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, says the 20-year-old's down-to-earth character has kept him level-headed through a whirlwind 12 months of professional milestones.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi competes for the ball with Jonathan David during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between South Africa and Canada at Los Angeles Stadium. Photo: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Michaels shared her assessment with iDiski Times senior journalist Lorenz Köhler in edition 264 of the publication, reflecting on how her client has navigated a rapid transition from South Africa's domestic football scene to the international stage.

Mbokazi's rise at Chicago Fire

Mbokazi joined the MLS club in January 2026 following a promising spell in Orlando Pirates' first team. He has since featured in 12 of the club's 14 league matches, contributing to their third-place standing in the Eastern Conference with 26 points.

Supporters have also voted him into the MLS All-Star team, recognition that underlines how quickly he has settled in America.

His performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup further cemented his reputation. Mbokazi played in every one of Bafana Bafana's matches at the tournament, helping the South African senior side reach the last 32, a historic achievement for the nation. He was also recognised among the tournament's standout young defenders.

Michaels: "He has definitely surpassed the targets"

Michaels believes Mbekezeli Mbokazi's humility has been the key to keeping him grounded despite the growing attention surrounding his career. Speaking during the interview, she said the defender has stayed true to himself, even after completing his move to Fire.

According to Michaels, one of the clearest examples of Mbokazi's authenticity is his decision to continue giving interviews in isiZulu rather than changing his personality to match the spotlight. She said many players allow fame to influence who they become, but Mbokazi has resisted that temptation by remaining genuine and comfortable with his identity.

The agent also revealed that she recognised Mbokazi's potential almost immediately after watching him play. She explained that his exceptional passing ability from central defence stood out as something unique, convincing her to act quickly and secure his signature.

While Michaels always believed the talented defender had a bright future, she admitted he has exceeded every expectation she initially set for him. His rapid development and achievements, she said, have gone beyond the goals she envisioned when they first began working together.

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News