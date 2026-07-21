Bafana Bafana midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng made his first appearance for Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in a pre-season friendly

The 21-year-old came off the bench in the second half against PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven

Mofokeng contributed to a dramatic comeback as USG recovered from being 3-1 down in the entertaining encounter

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Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng made an immediate impression at his new club, contributing directly to a goal in his first appearance for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise during a pre-season friendly against PSV Eindhoven on 18 July 2026.

Union's Relebohile Mofokeng and Union's Ivan Pavlic pictured during the summer training camp of Belgian first division soccer team. Image: VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga

Source: Getty Images

The 21-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder entered the match in the second half at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven, playing the final 30 minutes as USG fought back from a 3-1 deficit to claim a 3-3 draw with the Dutch side.

Rele Mofokeng makes immediate impact at USG

Mofokeng, who arrived at the Belgian club after a standout spell with Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League, wasted little time announcing himself. Shortly after coming on, he nearly registered his first assist when a ball played to Mac Allister struck the post. He did not have to wait long for a contribution to count, however, setting up USG's third goal in the 75th minute to help his side complete the comeback.

The result offered an encouraging early sign for supporters eager to see how "President Yama 2000" would settle into his new environment in Belgium.

From School of Excellence to European football

Mofokeng joined Orlando Pirates from the School of Excellence before breaking into the Buccaneers' first team in 2023, having come through the club's development structures. His consistent performances in the PSL established him as one of South African football's most exciting young talents, earning him a regular place in the Bafana Bafana squad.

At international level, the midfielder formed part of the South African contingent at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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Mofokeng’s performances for Bafana Bafana also increased his profile, with his display in the 1-1 draw against Czechia impressing fans. Former Manchester United player Quinton Fortune was among those who noticed the youngster’s talent and urged him to pursue a move away from South Africa.

His move to Royale Union Saint-Gilloise marks a significant step in his rapid rise through the ranks of South African football. The pre-season outing against PSV, though still early in his time at the club, suggested Mofokeng is building the match fitness needed to compete at the highest level in European club football.

How much could Relelebohile Mofokeng earn in Belgium

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng could earn millions of rands in his move to the Belgian Pro League side Royale Union Saint-Gilloiseover his four-year contract in Belgium.

Source: Briefly News