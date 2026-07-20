Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns has taken an unexpected twist despite his recent World Cup exploits

A key decision ahead of the new season has fuelled fresh speculation over where the Bafana Bafana winger will play next

Interest in the 22-year-old remains strong as the transfer window continues

Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns has taken another twist after reports that he has been left out of the club's pre-season tour to Austria. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana winger Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns appears to have taken a surprise turn after the club reportedly excluded him from its pre-season trip to Austria. The development comes only weeks after the 22-year-old enhanced his reputation with South Africa during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, raising fresh questions about where he will play this season.

Thapelo Maseko's Sundowns future in doubt

SABC Sport reports that Sundowns have authorised Maseko to explore opportunities elsewhere before the transfer window closes. The publication said the Premiership champions are prepared to consider either a permanent transfer or another loan move.

The winger has returned from a spell at Cypriot club AEL Limassol after the two clubs did not reach an agreement over a permanent deal.

World Cup displays attract fresh interest

Maseko rebuilt his confidence in Cyprus, registering two goals and one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions. His performances earned him a place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad for the FIFA World Cup.

He repaid that faith by scoring the decisive goal against South Korea as South Africa secured a historic place in the last 16 before eventually bowing out to Canada.

According to SABC Sport, AEL Limassol remain interested in bringing Maseko back following his impressive displays.

Thapelo Maseko's future at Mamelodi Sundowns has taken a surprise turn after reports that he has been allowed to find a new club. Image: EJ Langer/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

Fresh chapter could be next for Thapelo Maseko

Maseko joined Sundowns from SuperSport United in July 2023 and quickly announced himself by winning the inaugural African Football League Player of the Tournament award. However, injuries and reduced game time slowed his progress.

With the transfer window still open, the next few weeks are expected to determine whether the Bafana Bafana winger begins a new chapter away from Chloorkop.

Thapelo Maseko’s emotional gift to his parents won hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Thapelo Maseko's rise to becoming a Bafana Bafana star changed his family's life long before his latest transfer uncertainty at Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winger's parents revealed how years of sacrifice eventually paid off after Maseko made an emotional decision that put them before himself. The heartwarming gesture has become one of South African football's most inspiring off-the-pitch stories.

Source: Briefly News