Rulani Mokwena has landed a new coaching job despite being linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League this summer

The 39-year-old left Al Ittihad Tripoli after just seven months following a dispute over transfer policy and club strategy

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's new club had reportedly monitored the South African for 2 years before securing his signature

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Rulani Mokwena is reportedly on the verge of becoming the new head coach of Pyramids FC, the reigning CAF Champions League winners, ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, according to SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe.

Molefe revealed that SABC Sport has confirmed Mokwena's appointment at the Egyptian club following his recent departure from Libyan outfit Al Ittihad Tripoli.

The 39-year-old South African tactician leaves Al Ittihad after seven months in charge. His exit reportedly came after differences with the club's hierarchy over player recruitment and the long-term vision for the team.

According to Molefe, Mokwena felt that commitments made to him regarding signings and the club's sporting project were no longer achievable.

Pyramids FC's Two-Year Pursuit

Molefe's report revealed that Pyramids had been tracking Mokwena for two years. The Egyptian club first registered interest after his departure from Mamelodi Sundowns, and maintained that interest following his stint at Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.

Mokwena ultimately chose to join Algerian side MC Alger instead, where he guided the club to the top of the Algerian Ligue 1 before departing before the season concluded.

He now steps into the role vacated by Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurčić, who led Pyramids to their first-ever CAF Champions League crown in the 2024/25 season while also delivering domestic success during his tenure.

A club with growing continental ambitions

Pyramids FC have built a reputation as one of Africa's most ambitious clubs, often described as the continent's equivalent of a footballing superpower owing to their financial backing and rapid rise. Mokwena's appointment signals the club's intent to build on their continental breakthrough.

For Mokwena, the move represents another significant step in a coaching career that has taken him from Sundowns to North Africa. An official announcement from Pyramids FC is expected in due course.

Source: Briefly News