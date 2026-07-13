Fresh reports have linked Rulani Mokwena with a move to Egyptian side Pyramids FC after his reported exit from Al Ittihad

The proposed package is said to include more than just a monthly salary, adding to the growing speculation around his future

Neither Mokwena nor Pyramids FC had officially confirmed the reported move at the time of publication

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What Pyramids FC are reportedly offering Rulani Mokwena has become one of African football's biggest talking points. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

Reports from Egypt suggest South African coach Rulani Mokwena has received an attractive offer from Pyramids FC following reports that he has resigned from Libyan club Al Ittihad.

On 13 July 2026, KickOff, citing Egyptian publication El Balad, reported that Pyramids FC had presented Mokwena and his technical staff with a proposed one-year contract that includes an option to extend by mutual agreement.

The publication reports that the package is valued at US$120,000 (approximately R2 million) per month for Mokwena and his coaching team.

Report outlines bonuses and contract details

According to El Balad, the reported offer also includes performance-related bonuses should Pyramids FC win the Egyptian Premier League or the CAF Champions League during Mokwena's tenure.

The publication added that although the package is substantial, it is reportedly lower than what the club paid former coach Krunoslav Jurcic.

Rulani Mokwena's future yet to be confirmed

Mokwena took charge of Al Ittihad in February 2026 after leaving MC Alger, where he guided the club to the Algerian Cup title. Reports over the weekend claimed he had stepped down after Al Ittihad missed out on both the Libyan Premier League and Libyan Cup.

Neither Mokwena nor Pyramids FC had officially confirmed the reported agreement by the time of publication. More clarity is expected in the coming days as speculation over the South African coach's next destination continues.

Pyramids FC's reported proposal for Rulani Mokwena is turning heads. Image: coach_rulani

Source: Instagram

What this could mean for Rulani Mokwena

Should the reported move materialise, Mokwena would continue his coaching career in North Africa with one of the continent's leading clubs. For now, however, the reported deal remains subject to official confirmation.

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