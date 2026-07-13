Jayden Adams' death has renewed urgent conversations about mental health support for South African athletes

Former footballers and public figures say more must be done to help players before they reach crisis point

Messages from Jude Bellingham and Nasty C have added fresh momentum to calls for open conversations

The death of Jayden Adams has renewed calls for stronger mental health support for South African athletes. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has renewed calls for stronger mental health support for South African athletes. Adams died on Saturday, 11 July 2026, aged 25.

The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been confirmed. As of today, 13 July 2026, football figures, musicians and supporters continue to urge greater awareness of players' emotional wellbeing.

Jayden Adams' death sparks mental health debate

Speaking on CapeTalk, former Bafana Bafana midfielder and current South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) player welfare coordinator Brent Carelse said the emotional and psychological pressures faced by professional athletes are often overlooked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He said many players carry heavy personal and professional burdens behind the scenes, despite the public expecting them to perform at the highest level every week.

Carelse said:

"So many of them struggle. Everybody just expects them to be at their best at all times."

He added that only a small number of South African teams employ psychologists and stressed that players should be treated as people before athletes.

Brent Carelse urges earlier intervention

Carelse pointed to Burnley and Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, who openly discussed depression and anxiety in 2023 before receiving support from his club. He said,

"Not enough is being done to detect it at an early age... There is not enough help for the athletes."

Jude Bellingham and Nasty C join the conversation

Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham's previous comments on vulnerability have resurfaced following Adams' death.

"I've felt vulnerable, doubted myself, and needed someone to talk to... Everyone does," Bellingham said.

South African rapper Nasty C also encouraged men to prioritise their wellbeing, saying,

"Take care of yourselves... Sometimes we take on too much weight on our shoulders."

As tributes continue, Adams' passing has intensified calls for improved mental health support across South African sport.

While investigations into Adams' death continue, leading voices in football and entertainment agree that protecting athletes' mental wellbeing deserves greater attention alongside their performances on the field.

Calls for better mental health support for South African athletes have intensified after the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns honour Jayden Adams with touching tributes

Briefly News also reported that Mamelodi Sundowns and their supporters have continued to honour Jayden Adams following his death.

Supporters have proposed releasing white balloons during the eighth minute of Sundowns' Betway Premiership opener against Richards Bay on 1 August.

Source: Briefly News