The DFFE received reports, photos and videos of dead and distressed sardines along a large stretch of the Western Cape coast

Affected areas span from Saldanha Bay to Gansbaai, with dead fish spotted as far as eight nautical miles offshore near Hout Bay

Scientists collected fish samples and deployed observers to investigate after a harmful algal bloom was confirmed in the Saldanha Bay region

Hundreds of dead sardines washed ashore along the Western Cape coast. Images: @ewnupdates/X and FG Trade

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - Hundreds of dead and distressed sardines have appeared along stretches of the Western Cape coastline, prompting an urgent investigation by South African authorities.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment confirmed it had received a wave of reports, images and footage from members of the public and local fishing communities documenting the incident.

The die-off spans a significant portion of coastline, running from Saldanha Bay in the west down to Gansbaai. Sardines have washed ashore at multiple beach locations, and dead fish have also been observed floating on the ocean surface. Some sightings were recorded as far as eight nautical miles offshore near Hout Bay.

What caused the fish deaths

Scientists collected fish samples near Saldanha Bay on Saturday. Laboratory tests and diagnostic examinations are now expected to follow to determine the cause of the deaths.

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Authorities have confirmed the presence of a harmful algal bloom in the Saldanha Bay area. However, the department cautioned that it would be premature to attribute all the fish deaths to the bloom alone. Given how far the reports stretch along the coastline, officials believe several factors could be contributing to the situation.

Additional scientific observers have since been deployed across the affected areas to gather more data and keep a close watch on developments.

The department issued a clear warning to residents and visitors along the affected coastline. Anyone who comes across dead or dying fish, whether on the beach or in the water, should not collect, handle or eat them while investigations are ongoing.

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Sardines spark shark feeding frenzy

A Facebook video by Aspoestertjie Adventures captured a dramatic marine scene unfolding at sea. The footage shared on 16 June 2026, shows constant movement in the water as multiple sharks circle and surge around the boat, churning the surface as they feed on large shoals of sardines. During South Africa’s annual Sardine Run, huge shoals of sardines attract a feeding frenzy in the ocean.

Sardine season comes with danger for KZN seamen

Previously, Briefly News reported that seamen in KZN welcomed the sardine season, which also came with its own dangers. A video captured the moment when two men had to handle multiple sharks during their sardine run. In a video shared on Facebook by the South Coast Herald, men who work at sea in Port Edward Beach went out fishing for sardines. They caught more than they bargained for, as their nets also caught several sharks.

Source: Briefly News