A video of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) fishermen went viral as it documented the way they deal with sharks during a sardine run

Several men in the clip shared on Facebook braved getting up close to some of the most dangerous predators found in the sea

People were fascinated by a video of men working at a KZN beach where they caught several sharks

Seamen in the KZN welcomed the sardine season, which also came with its own dangers. A video captured the moment to the men had to handle multiple sharks during their sardine run.

KZN fishermen went on a sardine run and they caught some dangerous marine creatures. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The fishermen at Port Edward Beach in the video were hard at work dealing with their shark situation. The video of the man's adventure at the beach received thousands of likes.

Eastern Cape fishermen catch sharks

In a video shared on Facebook by the South Coast Herald, men who work at sea in Port Edward Beach went out fishing for sardines. They caught more than they bargained for, as their nets also caught several sharks. In the video, the fishermen were helping sharks back into the sea. One man would grab a shark's tail and then start pulling it back into the water. Watch the video of the sharks trapped in nets below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Man swallowed by whale

Briefly News reported on a man who shared his experience after coming across and whale while in a kayak. The adventurer was briefly swallowed by a whale, and he described the ordeal in detail, saying he thought he was dead, but he stayed calm. Online users nicknamed him Jonah after the character in The Bible.

SA applauds fishermen

People commended the men for not leaving the sharks to suffer on the shore. Online users also joked that the men caught more sharks than sardines, judging from the video.

South Africans were in awe of sharks caught in nets in KZN. Image: Cenderawasih Bay

Source: Getty Images

Ronika Moodley said:

"It was more a shark run than sardines🤣"

Skully Verwey commented:

"Looks like those sharks already ate all the sardines."

Rashree Govender wrote:

"Let the Sharks eat. That's their food. Humans are greedy."

Saif Ali joked:

"Eat the sharks hauw! Food that"

Hugo Furstenburg Furstenburg was in awe:

"There must be thousands of sharks in that water!"

Roysen Singh remarked:

"At least we don’t eat sharks, they are lucky."

Cheryl Ragini Moodley wrote:

"There's more sharks than sardines."

Mandy Louise commented:

"Stealing his food - not your ocean to take food from!"

Zalita Kruger was unimpressed:

"Humans and sharks fighting for fish 🤦‍♀"

4 Briefly News stories about the animals

Some men had to wrestle a seal that was close to the beach and attacked some people who were swimming

In another story, people were amazed to catch a view of a whale that made its way to the Cape Town V&A Waterfront.

A video of a man going face-to-face with a crocodile after he started a fight went viral, as people were in awe of the harrowing video.

One teenager in KZN had a traumatising experience after he came across a puff adder in decided to touch it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News