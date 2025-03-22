Free State Woman Bitten by Puff Adder at Night, Pic of Aftermath Leaves SA Concerned
- A woman in the Free State had a terrible experience after walking at night and coming across a slithering creature
- The lady went viral on Facebook after people saw details about her scary encounter with a venomous snake
- Many people were mortified by the photos showing the aftermath of the snake bite and discussed the anti-venom shortage in South Africa
A woman who was in the Free State area had a scary experience with a large snake. The lady became a snake bite victim when she was walking around at night.
Photos showing the snake bite victim's wound left people mortified. Online users shared their takes on snake safety.
Free State woman suffers snakebite
A woman anonymously shared pictures of her venomous snake bite wound. The lady was walking near a braai stand when she stepped on a puff adder which struck her. See the photos by clicking here.
How to avoid snakes at night
According to CallNorthWest, experts recommend avoiding walking at night and if it is necessary, one must have a flashlight in case there are snakes. You must also avoid walking through dense vegetation and carry a walking stick when moving through areas that aren't completely clear. Stepping over rocks and logs and not onto them helps to minimise encounters with snakes that may be using them as shelter.
SA discusses snake safety
Many people commented on the woman's experience with this snake. Netizens also added their tips for staying safe from snakes. Others referenced the anti-venom shortage in South Africa which is the only African country that produces antivenom. Production of antivenom stopped in the country four years ago and other African countries have been affected by the shortage. Read the comments from netizens below:
Aileen Lienka Müller was amazed:
"We have such a huge snake population, and a shortage of anti venom🫤this is absolutely insane"
Anna van Heerden commented:
"And there isn't antivenom available in South Africa! Another SOE gone to the ground."
Gwendolyn Minnie added:
"Please be extra careful in this time all..shortage all over SA at the moment. So sorry for your accident, hope treatment works fast and you're home soon."
Louise Sarah Bradbury commented:
"Scary indeed.Thankfully she's alive.Wish her a good recovery."
Rose Enslin gushed:
"Praying for full recovery! Puffy bite is awful. 🙏"
Will J Pienaar added:
"I was bitten by a puff adder a long time ago! It’s the worst pain I ever felt! Hope she’s ok ❤️"
Source: Briefly News
