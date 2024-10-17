A recent study suggested that SAIMR polyvalent antivenom, which is used in South Africa, may still be effective, although it has expired

Experts are warning South Africa of the shortage of snakebite antivenom that could leave thousands without access to the crucial treatment

Eight ampoules of the medication, all of which had expired between 1991 and 2017, were examined by the researchers

Experts warn of snakebite antivenom shortage in South Africa as reptile season nears. Image: Mark Kostich

Source: Getty Images

A recent study suggests that SAIMR polyvalent, the most famous snake antivenom medication in South Africa, may continue to work long after its expiration date.

South African experts are alerting people to a potential scarcity of snakebite antivenom, which might prevent thousands of people from receiving this life-saving therapy. Since South Africa is the only nation on the continent that produces antivenom, other countries in the area are also at risk. Production ceased four years ago.

Experts in South Africa are warning of a shortage of snakebite antivenom

Researchers contend in a recent study published in the British Medical Journal that South African healthcare facilities ought to consider preserving their out-of-date SAIMR polyvalent antivenom supplies. As an alternative, they recommend that businesses and authorities investigate extending the medication's three-year shelf life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SAIMR polyvalent antivenom, which was well past its sell-by date, was effective at treating mice exposed to puff adder venom.

The researchers examined eight ampoules of the medication, all of which had expired between 1991 and 2017, and they discovered no decline in efficacy with older batches.

The two oldest vials' contents, which expired in 1991 and 1993, were unclear, indicating that the drug's proteins had probably clumped together, raising the possibility of adverse effects when used. The oldest expired in 1997, but the other six were still evident, and multiple laboratory tests revealed that they had not degraded noticeably.

Ultimately, the findings are not guaranteed to hold for people because the study was conducted in a lab rather than on actual humans.

Highly venomous sea snakes wash ashore on Plettenberg Bay beaches amid Rough weather

Briefly News previously reported that two extremely poisonous sea snakes that washed up on the shores of Plettenberg Bay were among them.

According to The South African, two yellow-bellied sea snakes, which are primarily found in tropical regions worldwide, were washed ashore on the shores of Plettenberg Bay on the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News