The Gauteng Health Department has outsourced private laboratories to fast-track critical tests and ease the backlog

The department's decision came after a cyberattack on the National Health Laboratory Services, which compromised its systems

The department said contingency plans were in place, and it had noted an improvement; however, it urged those waiting for results to remain patient

The Gauteng Health Department sourced the services of private laboratories to fast-track critical tests to reduce the delays caused by the recent security breach. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng Health Department is utilising private laboratories to fast-track critical tests to alleviate the delays caused by the recent NHLS security breach.

NHLS cyber attack

The National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) external and internal systems went down on the weekend of 20 June 2024 following an attempted ransomware attack by an unidentified actor.

According to SABC News, the department had implemented contingency plans to stabilise the system. Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba told the public broadcaster that they had noted an improvement in the department’s ability to cope with the demand; however, he urged citizens waiting for laboratory results to remain patient.

The public health sector used the NHLS network of laboratories for testing, where samples of body fluids, tissue, and cells were analysed to help detect, diagnose, and treat diseases like AIDS and tuberculosis.

Mzansi weighs in

Many South Africans were unsettled by the security breach, and some questioned the functionality of the department’s ICT security framework.

@PearlMashoene wondered:

“Like, why would you hack a National Health Laboratory Services and compromise so many lives?! Make it make sense!”

@AyandaMaqhoboza said:

“The country needs to prepare well for this kind of thing. Our education system must produce software engineers who can specialise in this kind of thing. National Health Laboratory Services was hacked on June 21st. To this day, it's still not back online. Unacceptable!”

@AlexvandeHeever added:

“Check out the ongoing disaster at the National Health Laboratory Services. Lab test results cannot be processed in the public sector at the moment because of hackers and a very weak ICT security framework.”

@enhlebheng95852 commented:

“Most tests are rejected [with] no progress; it's a disaster.”

@Nikkhiel3 asked:

“National Health Laboratory Services under Cyber Attack? What's being done to fix this problem? We are waiting for our results, but there is no access because the systems went down.”

