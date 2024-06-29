First National Bank (FNB) customers were frustrated by the bank's lack of communication after it experienced an outage that lasted about two hours

The bank clients on social media explained that they were unable to make transactions on FNB speed points or virtual cards

The bank reportedly resolved the glitch within a couple of hours; however, netizens remained annoyed by the bank's alleged silence on the issue

FNB clients were irritated by the bank's lack of communication during an outage, which hindered transactions.

First National Bank (FNB) customers were frustrated by the bank's alleged lack of communication after some of its services went down on 29 June 2024.

FNB glitch affects transactions

The bank's clientele took to social media to vent their irritation about FNB's silence on the alleged banking malfunction that prevented them from making transactions.

The technical glitch reportedly affected the bank's clients using virtual cards to pay and speed points; however, online logins or we-based banking was seemingly unaffected. According to MyBroadband, reports about the problems peaked around 12:30 on Downdetector.

The report suggested that the issue was resolved around 14:00 when some of the bank's customers on social media said they could make card payments again.

FNB clients vent on social media

Many of the bank's disgruntled customers shared their annoyance with FNB's alleged lack of communication on social media.

@devlouw said:

“@FNBSA @Rb__sa, why is there no communication regarding the outage today? Had to use cash; however, you promote everyone moving to virtual card…”

@lobo_giro asked:

“@FNBSA, improve your comms when you face system challenges! Silence is not the way! Any estimated timeline for resolution yet? #CustomerServiceFail.”

@caverock99 exclaimed:

“@FNBSA, Your whole system went down over an hour ago, yet no information from you!?”

@allstar1606 wondered:

“@FNBSA, what's going on today with your services; we can't contact the bank.”

@charlthom added:

“@FNBSA, Could you supply an update on the current outage please? FNB customers are stranded.”

