Minister Mondli Gungubele atrributed the recent SASSA payment delays to glitches in Postbank's new system

Many social grant beneficiaries, particularly the elderly, were left without their monthly grants due to the system malfunction

South Africans mostly blamed the African National Congress government for the reoccurring grant payment glitches

PRETORIA - The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, has an explanation for the SASSA payment glitch that has left many South Africans without their monthly grant.

Minister Mondli Gungubele says the SASSA payment glitch has been fixed. Images: Victoria O'Regan & Nardus Engelbrecht

Source: Getty Images

The minister held a press briefing alongside Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu to give an update on the ongoing Sassa issue.

Postbank blamed for payment delays

According to EWN, Gungubele said the payment delays were caused by the Postbank's new system, which has been experiencing a glitch.

This means thousands of social grant beneficiaries, especially the elderly, have to find other ways to make ends meet because they were not paid on time.

Gungubele explained that the system malfunction meant that some people's bank accounts declined when they tried to access their grant money, and the other instances, their transactions were recorded as errors.

The minister said the glitch was quickly fixed and recieptants have been paid.

According to TimesLIVE, the people affected the most were Sassa gold cardholders.

South Africans frustrated by the Sassa payment delays

@Bound2Liberty said:

"The house of cards is collapsing, ANC failed the people badly, now when they can't just give them money, what's going to happen?"

@stallionheat said:

"Postbank is the problem. Everyone who used a normal bank got paid normally."

@NkweMashamaite said:

"Next year, they will vote for the ANC again because they believe that without ANC, there won't be grants. They believe in illusions."

@kazaba_luc said:

"This is torturing old people."

@SliqTalker said:

"Government is failing its people."

Sassa promises to pay grant recipients on time after solving technical issues

Previously, Briefly News reported that grant recipients were greeted with good news in the new year after the South African Social Security Association (Sassa) promised to pay recipients on time in January 2023.

The announcement comes after several Social Relief of Distress (SRD) recipients weren't able to access their grants on the specified payment dates in November and December.

However, Sassa spokesperson Moabi Pitsi assured that the technical difficulties that led to non-payment at the end of last year had been cleared, eNCA reported.

