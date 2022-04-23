South Africans who are currently receiving the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant will have to reapply for it

Due to the lifting of the state of disaster in April and the extension of the grant, a new framework has been developed

The new framework will introduce new criteria and assessments in order to qualify which means that South Africans will have to reapply for the grant

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans who are currently receiving the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant have been told that they would have to reapply for it following an announcement made by the department of social development on Friday.

The department of social development announced that those wishing to keep the R350 social relief grant must reapply. Photo credit: South African Government

The department said that the extension of the Covid-19 SRD grant from April 2022 until March 2022. However, the state of disaster was lifted in April. The department has said that it would need to create a framework for continued payment of the scheme.

As a result, new qualifying criteria would be added and those who wish to continue receiving the grant will have to reapply for it according to TimesLIVE.

eNCA reported that the department would hold a press briefing soon to clarify details about the implementation of the grant.

