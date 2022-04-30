R10 Million donated to KZN flood victims by National Lottery operator Ithuba

The National Lotteries operator Ithuba has donated R10 million to help the victims of the recent devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina and Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza distributed aid to approximately 90 families near Pinetown

The operator will hire staff to purchase aid for the victims themselves and not allow a third party to get involved in an attempt to avoid corruption

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The National Lottery operator Ithuba has come to the aid of thousands of KwaZulu-Natal flood victims. The operator donated R10 000 000 to the desperate victims.

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nomalungelo Gina and Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza distributed aid to approximately 90 families near Pinetown, Durban.

R10 Million has been donated to victims of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal. Photo credit: @SA_NLC

Source: Twitter

R10 000 000 had been set aside by Ithuba which be used to help distribute blankets and food to those in need. Mabuza acknowledged that there is a perception of corruption and many are sceptical about the money being distributed properly according to SABC News.

He reassured critics by saying that the money would be handed out directly and that the operator's staff would do the purchasing making sure that the funds did not go to a third party.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Must be joking": Technicians repairing flood hit KZN roads robbed at gunpoint

Earlier, Briefly News reported that KwaZulu-Natal Department technicians who were tending to a road that was destroyed during the recent floods in the province were hijacked near Umlazi, Durban on Wednesday 27 April.

The department officials were held at gunpoint and the suspects fled in the stolen white Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie. A case of carjacking is being investigated by SAPS.

Transport, community safety and liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni appeal to the public for assistance in solving the case. More than 1000 roads have been damaged throughout the province and department teams are working hard to rebuild the infrastructure.

The Gift of the Givers received R2 million from Volkswagen to help KZN victims

In similar news, one of the best-selling carmaker's in South Africa, Volkswagen, announced it has donated R2 million to the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers Foundation.

The monetary support to assist the disaster relief efforts and provide humanitarian aid to the residents of KwaZulu-Natal who were severely impacted by the recent floods.

Volkswagen says it would encourage its employees to continue to donate towards the Gift of the Givers via an online platform.

Source: Briefly News