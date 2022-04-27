Volkswagen South Africa announced it had donated R2 million to the Gift of the Givers to help with the KwaZulu-Natal disaster relief

KwaZulu-Natal has been ravaged by floods in the last few weeks that have seen 435 die from the destruction and over 7000 people displaced

The donation will be priotised for the repair of damaged infrastructure, schools, early childhood development centres and clinics in affected areas

Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has donated R2 million to the Gift of the Givers Foundation, to support the organisation’s efforts to provide disaster relief and humanitarian aid to the victims of devastating floods in KwaZulu Natal.

The donation will be utilised to support distressed individuals and communities through humanitarian relief aid such as water, food, and care packs. It will also go towards funding the repair of damaged infrastructure, schools, early childhood development centres and clinics in affected areas.

KwaZulu-Natal residents who have been affected by the recent floods will receive help from the Gift of the Givers and Volkswagen. Image: Getty

Furthermore, VWSA will encourage its employees to contribute to Gift of the Givers’ efforts through an online platform for donations to the organisation.

Nonkqubela Maliza, Director of Corporate and Government Affairs at VWSA says:

“Our company believes in solidarity in a crisis, especially when there is a humanitarian emergency which requires swift action to provide aid to vulnerable individuals and communities, Gift of the Givers is an experienced organisation when it comes to providing such humanitarian aid; they have people on the ground who will ensure that relief aid is urgently provided where it is needed most."

