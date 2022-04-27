KwaZulu-Natal has been ravaged by floods in the last few weeks that have seen 435 die from the destruction and over 7000 people displaced

South Korean carmaker and its South African arm have donated R1,5 million towards helping the victims of the KZN floods, the money has been provided to the Gift of the Givers

Dr Imtiaz Solimaan, the founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, also accepted a further R1,5 million donation from the local motor group Motus to bring the total to R3 million

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Hyundai Automotive South Africa and Hyundai Motor Company of South Korea have donated R1,5 million towards relief efforts for residents of KwaZulu-Natal who were severely affected by the recent floods in the province.

The donation in the form of a cheque was handed to the Gift of the Givers Foundation today, 26 April 2022, at the Hyundai Umhlanga dealership.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman (middle), head of Gift of the Givers Foundation, accepts two cheques of R1,5 million each. Image: Quickpic

Source: UGC

At the same occasion, another donation of R1,5 million rand was handed to Gift of the Givers by Motus Corporation, the holding company of Hyundai Automotive SA, which brings the total contribution to R3 million, Quickpic reports.

The bulk of the donated money will go towards acquiring material to help flood victims rebuild homes and places of residence that were damaged or washed away, IOL reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Niall Lynch, CEO of Hyundai Automotive SA says:

“The losses and suffering due to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) are of a scale unseen in recent times in South Africa. There was no doubt in our minds that we had to contribute to the relief effort in the province by this donation to Gift of the Givers, which has vast experience and many successes in relief and rebuilding operations of this kind."

The latest donation to Gift of the Givers for relief in flood-ravished areas in KwaZulu-Natal forms part of an ongoing collaborative corporate social investment programme of Hyundai Automotive SA, the official importer and distributor of Hyundai vehicles in South Africa, and the Hyundai Motor Company with non-government organisations (NGOs) in the country.

From 2020 to 2022 Hyundai Automotive SA, also in combination with Hyundai Motor Company of Korea, donated five H-100 Bakkies and a H-1 9-seater bus to Gift of the Givers as part of its Covid-19 social investment to assist with the distribution of food and essential items in communities that were affected by the pandemic.

The mission of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, a non-governmental organization started by Dr Sooliman in 1992, is to bring hope and restore dignity to those who need it most in times of disaster or hardship. Gift of the Givers states that they have the resources and collaborative expertise to effectively and efficiently respond to both immediate and longer-term needs of communities impacted by events such as the KZN flood disaster.

Gift of the Givers has undertaken relief operations in several countries around the world and is the largest disaster relief group of African origin.

KZN floods: Government corrects error related to the estimated cost to fix Prasa, R17bn needed, SA reacts

The Provincial Government of KwaZulu-Natal noted an error in the estimated cost of the damage from the flood and value the repair costs to be about R17 billion, Briefly News reports.

Premier Sihle Zikalala and other members of the government were speaking during a briefing to address the KZN floods on Sunday, 24 April.

Initially, Zikalala said the cost to repair damage to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) infrastructure was estimated at R940 million, however, the long-term rehabilitation of the area would be over R1.68 billion.

Source: Briefly News