The government has set aside R8000 to assist those who was left homeless due to the KwaZulu-Natal floods

A second option is building temporary housing structures on stands in areas that are safe for rebuilding

R143 million was allocated by government to assist residents from informal settlements to rebuild their homes

DURBAN - As part of the government’s relief plans for flood-hit KwaZulu-Natal, building vouchers worth R8000 will be allocated to those whose homes were destroyed in the province.

Another option includes building temporary housing structures on stands in areas that are safe for rebuilding. More than 400 people were killed in the devastating torrential rains, landslides and floods in the area that destroyed thousands of homes and left over 40 000 residents displaced.

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government has provided R8000 to rebuild informal settlements. Image: Jaco Marais & Phill Magakoe/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi said R143 million was set aside to assist residents from informal settlements to rebuild and repair their homes, according to Eyewitness News. Search and rescue operations throughout the province have begun.

Kubayi said the funds are available at a provincial level which can be accessed by the national government to respond to the crisis. Residents are being housed at community halls and schools. A professional shack builder Issac Mguni told TimesLIVE that pre-made shacks cost about R20 000 to R25 000.

KZN floods: SASSA food vouchers increased, R3950 in cases of death, Social Development Minister visits victims

Briefly News also reported that the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) increased its flood relief grant from R700 to R1,980 for food vouchers that will assist those in KwaZulu-Natal. Through the Social relief of distress (SRD) programme families will receive vouchers valued at R1200.

In cases where life has been lost, the agency will make two payments of R1,980 coming to one payment of R3950 either in food vouchers or cash. Sassa will also provide school uniforms to learners who lost their belongings in the floods. Girls will receive R2,700 while boys will receive R2,500.

The agency said that the victims of the floods will receive the vouchers every month and it is expected to help create normality in their lives. The Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu with the Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu conducted visits to families affected by the floods throughout the week, according to TimesLIVE.

