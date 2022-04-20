The South African Social Security Agency has increased its flood relief grant to R1,980 for food vouchers

The Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu with the Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu are visiting affected families

To apply for food vouchers residents should submit their contact details to their local ward councillors

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) increased its flood relief grant from R700 to R1,980 for food vouchers that will assist those in KwaZulu-Natal. Through the Social relief of distress (SRD) programme families will receive vouchers valued at R1200.

In cases where life has been lost, the agency will make two payments of R1,980 coming to one payment of R3950 either in food vouchers or cash. Sassa will also provide school uniforms to learners who lost their belongings in the floods. Girls will receive R2,700 while boys will receive R2,500.

Minister Lindiwe Zulu visited the communities in KwaZulu-Natal to access the damages caused by the floods and officials will determine how to use aid. Image: Jaco Marais & Guillem Sartorio/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The agency said that the victims of the floods will receive the vouchers every month and it is expected to help create normality in their lives. The Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu with the Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu conducted visits to families affected by the floods throughout the week, according to TimesLIVE.

More than 300 officials from social services have been deployed to the affected areas. Those who need to apply for food vouchers should submit their contact details to their local ward councillors or social workers for an assessment to be conducted. According to Sassa, the application is processed immediately. The vouchers will then be distributed if the applicant has been approved.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

KZN floods: SASSA puts up more money to help KZN residents, offers R1 980 to people affected by floods

Briefly News also reported that the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says it will be upping the relief benefit offered to the victims of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal from the initial R700 to R1 980. The natural disaster has claimed the lives of close to 400 people with more deaths anticipated as the cleaning operations continue in the province.

In addition to the loss of life, many people have been displaced from their homes and public infrastructure has been heavily destroyed due to floods.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) issued an update on the death toll on Saturday, 16 April and the number of people who have lost their lives is now 398. The department added that around 20 people have been officially declared missing according to TimesLIVE.

Source: Briefly News