The Economic Freedom Fighters has become one of the many organisations who are providing aid to the victims of the KwaZulu-Natal floods

Many residents have been impacted by the devasting floods and have been left with homes or food as a result

Some South Africans are happy that the EFF is doing its part while others feel that EFF should have helped out without taking pictures

DURBAN - The Economic Freedom Fighters have done their part in helping the residents of KwaZulu-Natal who have been impacted by the devastating floods that impacted parts of the province in the past week.

The flooding harshly impacted thousands of people's lives and many found themselves without a roof over their heads due to their houses being destroyed by landslides.

The EFF was in KZN over the weekend to offer blankets and food to the victims of the KZN floods. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

The party sent two prominent members of the EFF to visit areas in KZN such as Inanda and eNhlungwane to hand out food parcels and blankets to residents, over the weekend, according to TimesLIVE.

EFF Members of Parliament Marshall Dlamini and Makoti Sibongile Khawula led the humanitarian efforts at Ward 54 in Inanda over the weekend. The party shared a few images on their Twitter account, showing how party members interacted with community members.

The party encouraged all South Africans to do their part and help the people of KZN by donating what they can. The EFF also promised that they will continue to ensure that the people of KZN are treated with dignity.

Here are a few posts:

South Africans praise the EFF for their efforts in helping KZN residents

@Benard_Marima89 said:

"Anyone who does not see greatness in EFF is not great himself."

@PJ_Monageng said:

"My heart is always attached to this organization...now where is @HermanMashaba and Nlhanlha lux ,or they're are somewhere looking for Zimbabweans to burn "

@ChueneKhathu said:

"This is not a government money. Some parties are waiting for tax money. Big up EFF."

Others were upset the EFF took photographs of their deeds

@Tello99954411 said:

"Motsepe has donated R30m and we haven't seen him on Twitter bragging about it and so other funds. Posting these pictures won't change our minds on won't forget how you chose foreigners over SAns."

@kool_monde said:

"Why so many cameras if genuine? This is vote buying using the suffering of flood disaster victims..sies!"

