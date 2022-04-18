Thousand of SANDF members will assist with clean up operations and will provide humanitarian aid to KZN

The South African Military Health Services will also provide health support to those who require it

SANDF has pledged to assist in several ways including providing clean water through the it's purification systems

DURBAN - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been deployed to assist with mop-up work and humanitarian aid in KwaZulu-Natal. 10 000 troops will assist during Operation Chariot which will help to pick up the pieces in the province where the flooding caused “loss of life and livelihood.”

Part of the operation will include providing clean water through the SANDF’s purification systems and will help to restore electricity to the parts of the province that have been affected by the floods. The South African Military Health Services (SAMHS) will also provide health care assistance to those who need it.

The pledge includes 31 10 000 litre water bunkers, three water provisioning systems, two water points with 1 litre bottled water or plastic sachets, a team of electricians and plumbers several tents and bedding for the affected communities, Jacaranda FM reported.

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal has passed the 400 mark and thousands are without shelter.

According to The Witness SANDF provides humanitarian and disaster relief throughout the country where it is needed.

Most residents affected by KZN floods lived near rivers, Premier Sihle Zikalala to end risky area buildings

Briefly News also reported the majority of the people affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal had homes built along riverbanks. More than 13 500 people have been affected and thousands are displaced.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said people who were residing on riverbanks will receive “priority attention” as they are frequently affected during floods. He said that buildings should have not been allowed to be erected on riverbanks.

During a media briefing, Zikalala said there are several houses that are still perched on the bed of rivers. He plans to prohibit buildings on riverbanks across municipalities in the province, according to SABC News. The premier added that officials should ensure stricter measures to prevent people from building in high-risk areas. A preliminary assessment shows that more than 3000 homes were destroyed during the floods.

