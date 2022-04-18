People who lived near rivers were the most affected by the floods in KZN and will receive “priority attention”

Premier Sihle Zikalala hopes to implement plans that will prevent people from building in high-risk areas

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said people who lived in informal settlements, mud houses and houses near rivers are homeless

DURBAN - The majority of the people affected by the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal had homes built along riverbanks. More than 13 500 people have been affected and thousands are displaced.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said people who were residing on riverbanks will receive “priority attention” as they are frequently affected during floods. He said that buildings should have not been allowed to be erected on riverbanks.

During a media briefing, Zikalala said there are several houses that are still perched on the bed of rivers. He plans to prohibit buildings on riverbanks across municipalities in the province, according to SABC News. The premier added that officials should ensure stricter measures to prevent people from building in high-risk areas.

A preliminary assessment shows that more than 3000 homes were destroyed during the floods.

Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi said informal settlements, mud houses and houses near rivers were severely affected with most of the residents becoming homeless. SowetanLIVE reported that people are living in halls and without shelter and she is determined to find a solution to the situation.

KZN floods: families call for more search and rescue teams as death toll climbs to over 440 with 63 missing

Briefly News also reported that the death toll from the recent heavy rains, flooding and landslides in KwaZulu-Natal has increased to 443 while 63 people are still missing. Thousands of people have been left without a roof over their heads.

Distraught families in the area are urgently calling on the government to do more to assist with search and rescue operations. The area also saw damage to roads, infrastructure and water, and electricity supply.

The family of one of the flood victims spoke to SABC News. Ntokozo Dlamini appeals to search and rescue teams to find the body of his uncle, Msawakhe Dlamini who was swept away while attempting to get to another house, in Ndlanzi Ndlanzi, North of Durban. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said during a media briefing that the floods in the province are one of the worst in the recorded history of the area. He said the amount of lives lost and infrastructure damage surpasses the 1987 floods, according to eNCA.

