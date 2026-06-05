A new Cape Town project is giving people off the streets a safer place to sleep during the cold winter months.

The initiative is already making a difference, with some participants taking a major step towards a more stable future.

Mzansi welcomed the effort, while many called for bigger and more permanent solutions to tackle homelessness.

Tara Gerardy-Bissolati and Shaddie Valayadum both spent the night at the Safe Sleeping Zone on its launch night. Image: @Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Source: Facebook

Cape Town’s Central City Improvement District (CCID) and The Haven Night Shelter WO Cape Town have launched a four-month pilot Safe Sleeping Zone in District Six to provide temporary overnight shelter for up to 60 homeless people during winter. The facility admitted its first 60 occupants on opening night.

CCID Social Development head Tara Gerardy-Bissolati and Haven CEO Shaddie Valayadum said the initiative is already showing early impact, with over 37 people in permanent shelters today through support linked to the programme.

Gerardy-Bissolati, who spent the night at the shelter, said:

“It is deeply humbling to gain a small insight into the realities facing the homeless every day… it reinforced the importance of initiatives such as the Safe Sleeping Zone, which not only provide physical shelter but also restore dignity, security, and a sense of belonging to those who need it most.”

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A Safe Sleeping Zone in Cape Town's CBD. Image: @Cape Town Central City Improvement District

Source: Facebook

Helping homeless neighbours the right way

According to guidance on The People Foundation, supporting homeless individuals should be done in a respectful, safe, and practical way.

Approach people with respect and dignity, and ask before offering help or starting a conversation. Avoid assumptions and treat them as individuals, not stereotypes.

Prioritise safety at all times. Do not put yourself in risky situations or attempt interventions that could escalate or cause harm.

Offer immediate practical support where appropriate, such as food, water, warm clothing, or basic hygiene items.

Direct people to professional support services, shelters, or outreach organisations rather than relying only on personal assistance.

Contribute to longer-term solutions by donating, volunteering, or supporting organisations that work with homelessness at scale.

View the Facebook post here:

SA reacted with pride

South Africans took to the comments to applaud the city and the initiative. This is what Mzansi had to say on Cape Town Central City Improvement District's post:

Michelle Machet-Philip said:

"Well done, Cape Town."

Salome Pretorius wrote:

"Wow, this is amazing. Thank you so much. There needs to be more places like this. God bless all of you."

Mary Rapaport said:

"I know it's a shelter and safe...but it must only be temporary. As the homeless really need homely accommodation...we have so many empty spaces which could be made into community villages...What does everyone think!!"

Linda Clark Morland asked:

"Is there a separate sleeping section for men, women, and kids? Security during the night?"

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Source: Briefly News