CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE– The Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde, revealed on 18 May 2026 that the province has a long road to recovery ahead as the number of those who lost their homes in the recent storms increased.

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Hundreds of thousands of people were left homeless after floods in the Western Cape. Image: Gianluigi Guercia/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Eyewitness News, the Provincial government applied for the recent devastating storms to be declared a Provincial disaster so that rebuilding efforts can commence in communities hardest hit by the rainfall.

The death toll also increased to 11 and over 150,000 people were left homeless as the rainfall caused flooding which damaged critical infrastructure. Winde acknowledged that the weather left a trail of destruction and conveyed his condolences to those who lost family members during the flooding.

SAWS' recent weather warning

South Africans have been the unfortunate recipients of a spell of extreme weather in the country. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) placed the nation on high alert at the beginning of May. It issued multiple weather warnings for different parts of the country including parts of the Western Cape. The extreme weather continued to batter the country as scores of people lost their homes.

South Africans discuss flood

Netizens shared their opinions on the flood.

Petronella Ndebele said:

“I'm sure looters are ready for the tender, ready to estimate the amount of expenses and then do nothing.”

Welcome Khuzwayo said:

“Stellenbosch mafia will rebuild all of that in a few months.”

Siriao Sopresh Mnguni said:

“Cloud seeding that happened in the past years around Cape Town when US airplanes were seen doing rounds around the Western Cape. These are the results.”

Source: Briefly News