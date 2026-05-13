Political analyst Pieter Kriel sparked a heated debate on Facebook on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, after criticising the rainbow nation concept while addressing the country’s deep economic inequality issues.

Pieter Kriel's post continues to spark debate online. Images: Pieter Kriel

Source: Facebook

He argued the term served as political branding to comfort citizens while leaving the underlying ownership structures of South African wealth completely unchanged. Kriel shared these provocative thoughts to highlight why many citizens still feel excluded from the national economy.

He noted that the current economic architecture remains untouched despite the significant political shifts seen since the dawn of democracy. He emphasised that the majority of productive capacity is still held by a tiny fraction of the local population.

Statistical data from recent reports suggests that roughly 10% of people own over 80% of all national assets. This disparity creates a massive gap between the wealthy elite and the struggling majority within the borders.

Structural economic barriers

Social media users shared various opinions regarding his stance on how global investors view the stability of the South African market. Some people agreed that the rainbow nation idea was merely a tool used to soothe a traumatised and divided society.

Others felt that focusing on ownership structures is the only way to ensure true liberation for every single citizen. The post continues to gain traction as South Africans grapple with high unemployment and the rising cost of living.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the post

Andre Sneyders commented:

"Nothing has stopped anyone from building their own path since 1994."

Antoni Henning noted:

“South Africa doesn't feel like a rainbow nation sometimes.”

Ron Wale said:

“Maybe the 7% of the population earned the 80% of the wealth.”

Source: Briefly News