A Facebook video of Fish Hoek beach in Cape Town has left South Africans wide-eyed after showing ocean waves moving in the wrong direction. Cape Town resident Michelle Martin posted the clip on 11 May 2026, capturing the powerful cold front pushing waves away from the shore and back out to sea.

Pachena during a sunset, a wonderful beach in Milos, Cyclades Islands, Greece. Image: Manuel Breva Colmeiro

Source: Getty Images

The footage shows something most people never expect to see at the beach. Instead of waves rolling in toward the sand, they were being forced back out.

When wind wins the battle

Cape Town’s infamous cold fronts are no joke, and this year’s one made that very clear. The wind was so powerful that it overpowered the natural motion of the incoming surf. What should have been a normal shoreline scene looked completely backwards in Martin’s clip.

The video left many South Africans divided in the comments. Some were blown away by the rare sight, while others tried to explain what was happening. A few found it unsettling and said it looked like something out of a movie.

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Cape Town is known for its brutal winter winds, but seeing them strong enough to reverse ocean waves is something else entirely. The Mother City never runs out of ways to remind people who is really in charge.

Watch the waves in the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

Faiyaz Parker commented:

“Capetonians always know how to blow things out of proportion.”

Eugene Henriques said:

“Looks like the reel has been played backwards, and this guy sounds like he just had a spliff.”

Trisha Desai wrote:

“Geo-engineered weather at its best.”

Source: Briefly News