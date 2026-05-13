A man’s carefully planned restaurant proposal went sideways after the woman he got down on one knee for turned out to be someone else’s wife. Twitter user @Am_Blujay shared the clip on 12 May 2026, which left Mzansi completely shook. The husband arrived at the restaurant mid-proposal, and things got tense very fast.

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Screenshots taken from the proposal clip. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

The man had pulled out all the stops for the occasion. He hired a saxophonist to set the mood and chose a restaurant to make the moment feel special. What he did not know was that the woman he had been seeing had a husband waiting in the wings.

Wrong move, bro

The husband walked in just as the proposal was unfolding. The two men exchanged heated words right there in the restaurant. Diners watched the whole scene play out in real time, and nobody quite knew where to look.

Mzansi had plenty to say once the video made its rounds online. People were equal parts shocked and entertained by the chaos that unfolded. The comments section went into a full meltdown as viewers shared their takes on who was really to blame.

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Watch the proposal in the X clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the failed proposal

@sunnyd8b said:

“This bro went blindly to propose to someone he did not take out or had no idea who she was. He deserves all the embarrassment.”

@Stuv16363730 commented:

“The old man is intimidated. Busy threatening the young fella instead of dealing with his baby fiancée.”

Source: Briefly News