Malcolm Wentzel’s bio: age, wife, business, profile, net worth

Malcolm Wentzel is a famous South African TikToker. He has earned respect and admiration of people for his kindness. He has a heart-warming relationship with his house manager, something that challenges others to become better employers.

Many people know Malcolm Wentzel from his hilarious TikTok videos. He is a man who believes in treating every human being with dignity and kindness.

Full name Malcolm Wentzel Gender Male Place of birth South Africa Current residence South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity White (Afrikaans) Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 8” Height in centimetres 173 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Marital status Married Wife Kiki La Coco Late wife Lizane Wentzel Children 3 Profession TikToker and company CEO and director TikTok @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Who is Malcolm Wentzel?

Malcolm Wentzel is a TikToker and company CEO and director. He has a significant following on various social media platforms, where he posts hilarious videos.

Where is Malcolm Wentzel from?

The TikToker is from South Africa. He was born and raised in the country, and his nationality is South African. His ethnicity is White (Afrikaans). He has remained tight-lipped about his age and family background.

What does Malcolm Wentzel do for a living?

Wentzel is a company CEO and director. He is the group chief executive officer at WENZANE (Pty) Ltd, an exclusive regional installer for leading brands in the pyrometallurgical industry. He joined the company in August 2011.

He is also a director at Didapax (Pty) Ltd in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, South Africa. Malcolm Wentzel's Didapax company deals with WCC furnaces and sintering.

What does Malcolm Wentzel do besides running WENZANE and Didapax? Well, he is a TikToker with over 980k followers. He uses the platform to post hilarious videos.

Many people like his videos with Thembi Ubisi, his house help or domestic manager. The two have a lovely relationship. He does not treat her like an employee but as a friend.

One of the videos that caught many by surprise was in November 2020, when he bought a car for Thembi. He also told off a debt collector for a clothing account held by Thembi.

The TikToker is also the founder of the FKN Army movement that seeks to transform the lives of hardworking people. Inspired by positivity, the movement organises activities and events that make the world a happier place. FKN has branded merchandise on retail.

What is Malcolm Wentzel's net worth in 2023?

There is no official communication about the TikToker's net worth. Even so, his lifestyle makes it apparent that he is pretty rich.

How did Malcolm Wentzel make his money? He made his money from being the CEO of WENZANE (Pty) Ltd and a director at Didapax (Pty) Ltd.

Who is Malcolm Wentzel's wife?

Malcolm Wentzel is married to Kiki La Coco. This is his second marriage. Malcolm Wentzel and Kiki run FKN Army's operations together. He was previously married to the late Lizane Wentzel.

What happened to Malcolm Wentzel's wife?

Lizane Wentzel, the TikToker's first wife, passed away on 16th April 2017. The two got married on They married on 25th August 2007 and were together until her demise. The couple was blessed with daughters named Addison, Chante, and Mieke.

How tall is Kiki La Coco's husband?

The TikToker is 5’ 8” or 173 centimetres tall. He has grey eyes and brown hair.

Trivia

The TikToker's FKN Army has a YouTube channel.

He is a family man who enjoys spending time with his children.

He has a pet dog.

Malcolm Wentzel caught the attention of many people when he bought his house manager a car. The kind employer is famous on TikTok and is also a company director and CEO.

