Most famous TikTok girls in 2024: Meet the top trending influencers
TikTok continues to conquer social media, giving rise to a new generation of influencers. Famous TikTok girls charm millions with unique content like dance challenges, comedy, and beauty tutorials. These celebrities are creative and also influential, shaping trends and culture.
As the platform evolves, so do its stars, branching into music, acting, and business. These famous TikTok girls are now icons, influencing fashion, beauty, and even politics. They have collaborated with brands and advocated for social justice, which proves their lasting impact.
Top 20 most famous TikTok girls in 2024
From global stars like Mia Khalifa to emerging talents like Dominik Lipa, these women are redefining content creation. These TikTok celebrities in 2024 stand out with their charisma and connection to audiences, showcasing TikTok's power in shaping entertainment and culture.
20. Darian Rojas
- Full name: Darian Fernanda Rojas
- Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
- Date of birth: December 6, 1996
- Age: 27 years
- Handle: @darianrojasc
Darian Rojas is a Mexican social media personality who rose to prominence on TikTok with her dancing and lip-syncing videos. She began her career by posting fashion, travel, and lifestyle photos to her Instagram account. However, she had only a few thousand fans before joining TikTok in 2020.
She joined Privé Crew, which boosted her internet presence. According to Eklipse Blog, Darian Rojas' net worth ranges between $500,000 and $800,000, mainly owing to her success as one of the famous female TikTok stars with 30.1 million followers.
19. Savannah LaBrant
- Full name: Savannah Rose LaBrant
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Date of birth: March 2, 1993
- Age: 31 years
- Handle: @savv.labrant
Savannah LaBrant is an American YouTuber, photographer, and social media influencer who specialises in sharing family-friendly material. She and her husband, Cole LaBrant, run the popular "LaBrant Fam" YouTube channel.
LaBrant has a massive TikTok following of 30.2 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million.
18. Liza Koshy
- Full name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, U.S.
- Date of birth: March 31, 1996
- Age: 28 years
- Handle: @lizzza
Liza Koshy is an American actress, TV host, comedian, and social media influencer. Koshy began her career on Vine before moving on to YouTube and TikTok.
She is recognised for her comic skits and has millions of followers across multiple platforms, including 30.3 million on TikTok. She has garnered four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards, and one Kids' Choice Award.
17. Ariel Rebecca Martin
- Full name: Ariel Rebecca Martin
- Place of birth: Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S.
- Date of birth: November 22, 2000
- Age: 23 years
- Handle: @babyariel
Ariel Rebecca Martin, also known as Baby Ariel, is an American social media star, singer, and actor. She first gained popularity on Musical.ly (now TikTok) after joining in 2025, and she has since expanded her career into music and TV.
Rebecca was one of the first creators to become extremely popular on the platform. She currently has 36.8 million followers. She was also named one of the most influential persons on the Internet by Time Magazine in 2017, as well as a top entertainment influencer by Forbes.
16. Brianda Deyanara
- Full name: Brianda Deyanara
- Place of birth: Tijuana, Mexico
- Date of birth: August 5, 1995
- Age: 29 years
- Handle: @briandadeyanara
Brianda Deyanara is a Mexican social media influencer and TikTok celebrity recognised for her humorous and lifestyle videos. She is one of the most popular creators in Latin America, with 36.9 million followers.
15. Mia Khalifa
- Full name: Sarah Joe Chamoun
- Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
- Date of birth: February 10, 1993
- Age: 31 years
- Handle: @miakhalifa
Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress, now works as a social media figure, sports commentator, and activist. She started using TikTok shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak began.
With 38.6 million followers, Mia Khalifa has utilised her platform to address a variety of social concerns and maintains a strong presence on TikTok. Khalifa provides lifestyle content, commentary, and personal updates.
14. Mont Pantoja
- Full name: Montserrat Pantoja
- Place of birth: Mazatlán, Mexico
- Date of birth: February 17, 2002
- Age: 22 years
- Handle: @montpantoja
Mont Pantoja is a Mexican social media influencer and singer. She rose to prominence after posting lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok.
She has around 39.2 million followers on the platform. She joined the social collective Cheli House in July 2020.
Pantoja is also known for working with other Mexican influencers, and her music career grew with songs such as "Uy K Raro" and "Las Gatas." She one of the hottest TikTokers.
13. Liza Anokhina
- Full name: Elizaveta Anokhina
- Place of birth: Moscow, Russia
- Date of birth: April 30, 2007
- Age: 17 years
- Handle: @anokhinalz
Liza Anokhina, a Russian TikTok star and content creator, is known for her bright blue hair and funny lip-sync videos. She is well-known for her funny views on everyday life and has a significant TikTok following of over 40.2 million.
12. Avani Gregg
- Full Name: Avani Kiana Gregg
- Place of birth: Brownsburg, Indiana, United States
- Date of birth: November 23, 2002
- Age: 21 years
- Handle: @avani
Avani Gregg is an American social media star who first gained traction on TikTok. She plays Gemma in the web series Chicken Girls.
In 2019, she got the Shorty Award for TikToker of the Year, and she was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the social media category for 2020. Avani is currently one of the most popular TikTok users, with 42.1 million followers.
11. Jojo Siwa
- Full names: Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa
- Date of birth: May 19, 2003
- Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.
- Age: 21 years
- Handle: @itsjojosiwa
Jojo is an American singer, dancer, actress, YouTuber, and media personality. She featured as a dancer on two seasons of the reality TV show Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, between 2015 and 2016. She has over 45.8 million TikTok followers.
Jojo was named to Time's annual list of the world's 100 most important people in 2020. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jojo's wealth to be around $20 million.
10. Kris Collins
- Full names: Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins
- Place of birth: Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
- Date of birth: July 1, 1996
- Age: 28 years
- Handle: @kallmekris
Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins, commonly known as KallMeKris, is a Canadian social media personality and hairdresser from British Columbia. She is well-known for her skits, which can last anything from thirty seconds to a minute.
Collins started TikTok in April 2020. In 2022, Forbes listed her as the sixth highest-paid TikTok performer, earning $4.75 million. She has 50.8 million followers.
9. Alina Kim
- Full name: Alina Kim
- Place of birth: Almaty, Kazakhstan
- Date of birth: January 30, 2003
- Age: 21 years
- Handle: @homm9k
Alina Kim is a Kazakh TikTok star known for her vivid makeup, cosplay, and lip-syncing videos. She has a global following due to her original and interesting content. With 53 million followers, she is a member of the creator collective YOLO HOUSE.
8. Loren Gray
- Full name: Loren Gray Beech
- Place of birth: Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States
- Date of birth: April 19, 2002
- Age: 22 years
- Handle: @lorengray
Loren Gray Beech is an American singer-songwriter and media personality. Gray rose to notoriety in 2015 through the video-sharing app Musical.ly.
According to Forbes, the blonde TikToker earned $2.4 million in 2019, making her the fourth-highest-paid TikTok star. In 2020, Billboard named her one of TikTok's top ten music influencers, with 53.7 million followers.
7. Dixie D'Amelio
- Full name: Dixie Jane D'Amelio
- Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States
- Date of birth: August 12, 2001
- Age: 23 years
- Handle: @dixiedamelio
Dixie Jane D'Amelio is an American singer and social media celebrity. She is Charli D'Amelio's elder sister.
As of November 2022, she has over 55.7 million TikTok followers. She also has about 7.04 million subscribers on YouTube, where she also presents a discussion program titled The Early Late Night Show.
6. Kylie Jenner
- Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
- Date of birth: August 10, 1997
- Age: 27 years
- Handle: @kyliejenner
She is an American media personality, socialite, and entrepreneur. Kylie Jenner is a member of the Kardashian family, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and a popular presence on social media, particularly TikTok, where she has 56.2 million followers.
Kylie Jenner engages her fans with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She is the richest girl on this list, with a net worth of more than $700 million.
5. Dominik Lipa
- Full name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo
- Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
- Date of birth: August 27, 2001
- Age: 23 years
- Handle: @domelipa
The social media diva is famed for her domelipa TikTok channel, which has around 75.7 million followers. She has gained tremendous popularity for her choreographed lip-syncs and short vignettes from her daily life.
In June 2018, she began frequently publishing on TikTok. In December 2019, she was featured on the cover of Tú magazine after receiving the TikToker to Watch award the previous month.
4. Kimberly Loaiza
- Full name: Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez
- Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
- Date of birth: December 12, 1997
- Age: 26 years
- Handle: @kimberly.loaiza
Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martinez is a Mexican internet star and YouTuber. She began her YouTube career in 2016, later moving on to TikTok. She is one of the most popular TikTok Girls, known for her comedy routines, dancing, and lip-syncing videos.
Loaiza has been with Juan de Dios Pantoja since 2012, and the couple has two children. Despite being a young mother, Kimberly is one of TikTok's most popular users, with 82 million followers.
3. Addison Rae
- Full name: Addison Rae Easterling
- Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States
- Date of birth: October 6, 2000
- Age: 24 years
- Handle: @addisonre
Addison Rae Easterling is an American influencer, singer, and actress. Rae rocketed to prominence on TikTok, where she now has over 88.8 million followers, making her among the famous female TikTokers.
2. Bella Poarch
- Full name: Denarie Bautista Taylor
- Place of birth: San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines
- Date of birth: February 8, 1997
- Age: 27 years
- Handle: @bellapoarch
Denarie Bautista Taylor is an American social media celebrity and vocalist. On August 17, 2020, she posted the most loved TikTok video, in which she lip-syncs to the song "M to the B" by British rapper Millie B.
As of September 2024, she has 94.3 million TikTok followers. She is the fourth most followers on the platform, trailing only Khaby Lame, Charli D'Amelio, and MrBeast.
1. Charli D'Amelio
- Full name: Charli Grace D'Amelio
- Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States
- Date of birth: May 1, 2004
- Age: 20 years
- Handle: @charlidamelio
Charli Grace D'Amelio is an American social media personality. She was a competitive dancer before embarking on her social media career in 2019 when she began posting dance videos on the video-sharing site TikTok.
She immediately developed a significant following and became the platform's most-followed creator in March 2020 before being surpassed by Khaby Lame in June 2022. As of 2024, Charli D'Amelio has over 155.5 million TikTok followers, making her the second most popular individual on the platform and the most famous female TikToker.
Frequently asked questions
TikTok has become a major platform for influencers, with many popular female TikTokers gaining substantial followings. Here is a quick guide to some of the most frequently asked questions about the best TikTok girls.
- Who is the most popular TikTok girl? Charli D'Amelio is the most popular TikTok girl, with over 155.5 million followers.
- Who are the TikTok female celebs? Some of the notable TikTok female celebrities include Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Kylie Jenner.
- Who is the famous TikTok dance girl? Charli D'Amelio is widely recognised for her dance videos and is often referred to as the famous TikTok dance girl due to her viral dance routines.
- Who are the most popular TikTokers right now? The most popular TikTokers currently include Charli D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame, each with millions of followers and significant influence on the platform.
Charli D'Amelio remains the most-followed and influential TikTok girl, leading the platform with her dance videos and overall presence. These female celebs underscore the power of social media in shaping modern entertainment.
