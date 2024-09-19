Most famous TikTok girls in 2024: Meet the top trending influencers

TikTok continues to conquer social media, giving rise to a new generation of influencers. Famous TikTok girls charm millions with unique content like dance challenges, comedy, and beauty tutorials. These celebrities are creative and also influential, shaping trends and culture.

Baby Ariel on January 04, 2024 (L-R). Liza Koshy on September 9, 2024. Charli D'Amelio on June 27, 2023. Photos: Kevork Djansezian, Gilbert Flores, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

As the platform evolves, so do its stars, branching into music, acting, and business. These famous TikTok girls are now icons, influencing fashion, beauty, and even politics. They have collaborated with brands and advocated for social justice, which proves their lasting impact.

Top 20 most famous TikTok girls in 2024

From global stars like Mia Khalifa to emerging talents like Dominik Lipa, these women are redefining content creation. These TikTok celebrities in 2024 stand out with their charisma and connection to audiences, showcasing TikTok's power in shaping entertainment and culture.

Number TikToker Followers (as of September 2024) 20 Darian Rojas 30.1 million 19 Savannah LaBrant 30.2 million 18 Liza Koshy 30.3 million 17 Ariel Rebecca Martin (Baby Ariel) 36.8 million 16 Brianda Deyanara 36.9 million 15 Mia Khalifa 38.6 million 14 Mont Pantoja 39.2 million 13 Liza Anokhina 40.2 million 12 Avani Gregg 42.1 million 11 Jojo Siwa 45.8 million 10 Kris Collins 50.8 million 9 Alina Kim 53 million 8 Loren Gray 53.7 million 7 Dixie D’Amelio 55.7million 6 Kylie Jenner 56.2 million 5 Dominik Lipa 75.7million 4 Kimberly Loaiza 82 million 3 Addison Rae 88.8 million 2 Bella Poarch 94.3 million 1 Charli D'Amelio 155.5 million

20. Darian Rojas

Darian Rojas speaks on stage during the 2021 MTV MIAW at Quarry Studios, broadcast on July 13, 2021, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Darian Fernanda Rojas

Darian Fernanda Rojas Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico Date of birth: December 6, 1996

December 6, 1996 Age: 27 years

27 years Handle: @darianrojasc

Darian Rojas is a Mexican social media personality who rose to prominence on TikTok with her dancing and lip-syncing videos. She began her career by posting fashion, travel, and lifestyle photos to her Instagram account. However, she had only a few thousand fans before joining TikTok in 2020.

She joined Privé Crew, which boosted her internet presence. According to Eklipse Blog, Darian Rojas' net worth ranges between $500,000 and $800,000, mainly owing to her success as one of the famous female TikTok stars with 30.1 million followers.

19. Savannah LaBrant

Savannah LaBrant attends the Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2017 at Pier 36 on November 4, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Savannah Rose LaBrant

Savannah Rose LaBrant Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Date of birth: March 2, 1993

March 2, 1993 Age: 31 years

31 years Handle: @savv.labrant

Savannah LaBrant is an American YouTuber, photographer, and social media influencer who specialises in sharing family-friendly material. She and her husband, Cole LaBrant, run the popular "LaBrant Fam" YouTube channel.

LaBrant has a massive TikTok following of 30.2 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

18. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy at Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 9, 2024, in New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy

Elizabeth Shaila Koshy Place of birth: Houston, Texas, U.S.

Houston, Texas, U.S. Date of birth: March 31, 1996

March 31, 1996 Age: 28 years

28 years Handle: @lizzza

Liza Koshy is an American actress, TV host, comedian, and social media influencer. Koshy began her career on Vine before moving on to YouTube and TikTok.

She is recognised for her comic skits and has millions of followers across multiple platforms, including 30.3 million on TikTok. She has garnered four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards, and one Kids' Choice Award.

17. Ariel Rebecca Martin

Baby Ariel attends the Young Hollywood Prom in support of "Mean Girls" at The Britely on January 04, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ariel Rebecca Martin

Ariel Rebecca Martin Place of birth: Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S.

Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S. Date of birth: November 22, 2000

November 22, 2000 Age: 23 years

23 years Handle: @babyariel

Ariel Rebecca Martin, also known as Baby Ariel, is an American social media star, singer, and actor. She first gained popularity on Musical.ly (now TikTok) after joining in 2025, and she has since expanded her career into music and TV.

Rebecca was one of the first creators to become extremely popular on the platform. She currently has 36.8 million followers. She was also named one of the most influential persons on the Internet by Time Magazine in 2017, as well as a top entertainment influencer by Forbes.

16. Brianda Deyanara

Brianda Deyanara poses on the red carpet for the documentary '13:14: El Reto de Ayudar' on September 13, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Alan Espinosa

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brianda Deyanara

Brianda Deyanara Place of birth: Tijuana, Mexico

Tijuana, Mexico Date of birth: August 5, 1995

August 5, 1995 Age: 29 years

29 years Handle: @briandadeyanara

Brianda Deyanara is a Mexican social media influencer and TikTok celebrity recognised for her humorous and lifestyle videos. She is one of the most popular creators in Latin America, with 36.9 million followers.

15. Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sarah Joe Chamoun

Sarah Joe Chamoun Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon Date of birth: February 10, 1993

February 10, 1993 Age: 31 years

31 years Handle: @miakhalifa

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress, now works as a social media figure, sports commentator, and activist. She started using TikTok shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak began.

With 38.6 million followers, Mia Khalifa has utilised her platform to address a variety of social concerns and maintains a strong presence on TikTok. Khalifa provides lifestyle content, commentary, and personal updates.

14. Mont Pantoja

Mont Pantoja. Photos: @mont.pantoja (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Montserrat Pantoja

Montserrat Pantoja Place of birth: Mazatlán, Mexico

Mazatlán, Mexico Date of birth: February 17, 2002

February 17, 2002 Age: 22 years

22 years Handle: @montpantoja

Mont Pantoja is a Mexican social media influencer and singer. She rose to prominence after posting lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok.

She has around 39.2 million followers on the platform. She joined the social collective Cheli House in July 2020.

Pantoja is also known for working with other Mexican influencers, and her music career grew with songs such as "Uy K Raro" and "Las Gatas." She one of the hottest TikTokers.

13. Liza Anokhina

Liza Anokhina participates in a shoot for her blog in a Moscow park on September 13, 2019. Photo: Alexander Nemenov

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Elizaveta Anokhina

Elizaveta Anokhina Place of birth: Moscow, Russia

Moscow, Russia Date of birth: April 30, 2007

April 30, 2007 Age: 17 years

17 years Handle: @anokhinalz

Liza Anokhina, a Russian TikTok star and content creator, is known for her bright blue hair and funny lip-sync videos. She is well-known for her funny views on everyday life and has a significant TikTok following of over 40.2 million.

12. Avani Gregg

Avani Gregg at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full Name: Avani Kiana Gregg

Avani Kiana Gregg Place of birth: Brownsburg, Indiana, United States

Brownsburg, Indiana, United States Date of birth: November 23, 2002

November 23, 2002 Age: 21 years

21 years Handle: @avani

Avani Gregg is an American social media star who first gained traction on TikTok. She plays Gemma in the web series Chicken Girls.

In 2019, she got the Shorty Award for TikToker of the Year, and she was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the social media category for 2020. Avani is currently one of the most popular TikTok users, with 42.1 million followers.

11. Jojo Siwa

JoJo Siwa attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa

Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa Date of birth: May 19, 2003

May 19, 2003 Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.

Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Age: 21 years

21 years Handle: @itsjojosiwa

Jojo is an American singer, dancer, actress, YouTuber, and media personality. She featured as a dancer on two seasons of the reality TV show Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, between 2015 and 2016. She has over 45.8 million TikTok followers.

Jojo was named to Time's annual list of the world's 100 most important people in 2020. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jojo's wealth to be around $20 million.

10. Kris Collins

Kristina Halliwell Collins (Kallmekris) attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full names: Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins

Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins Place of birth: Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada

Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada Date of birth: July 1, 1996

July 1, 1996 Age: 28 years

28 years Handle: @kallmekris

Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins, commonly known as KallMeKris, is a Canadian social media personality and hairdresser from British Columbia. She is well-known for her skits, which can last anything from thirty seconds to a minute.

Collins started TikTok in April 2020. In 2022, Forbes listed her as the sixth highest-paid TikTok performer, earning $4.75 million. She has 50.8 million followers.

9. Alina Kim

Alina Kim. Photos: @homm9k.fanz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Alina Kim

Alina Kim Place of birth: Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty, Kazakhstan Date of birth: January 30, 2003

January 30, 2003 Age: 21 years

21 years Handle: @homm9k

Alina Kim is a Kazakh TikTok star known for her vivid makeup, cosplay, and lip-syncing videos. She has a global following due to her original and interesting content. With 53 million followers, she is a member of the creator collective YOLO HOUSE.

8. Loren Gray

Loren Gray at the Los Angeles premiere of "Abigail" held at Regency Village Theatre on April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Loren Gray Beech

Loren Gray Beech Place of birth: Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States

Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States Date of birth: April 19, 2002

April 19, 2002 Age: 22 years

22 years Handle: @lorengray

Loren Gray Beech is an American singer-songwriter and media personality. Gray rose to notoriety in 2015 through the video-sharing app Musical.ly.

According to Forbes, the blonde TikToker earned $2.4 million in 2019, making her the fourth-highest-paid TikTok star. In 2020, Billboard named her one of TikTok's top ten music influencers, with 53.7 million followers.

7. Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio at the Kering Foundation dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dixie Jane D'Amelio

Dixie Jane D'Amelio Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States

Norwalk, Connecticut, United States Date of birth: August 12, 2001

August 12, 2001 Age: 23 years

23 years Handle: @dixiedamelio

Dixie Jane D'Amelio is an American singer and social media celebrity. She is Charli D'Amelio's elder sister.

As of November 2022, she has over 55.7 million TikTok followers. She also has about 7.04 million subscribers on YouTube, where she also presents a discussion program titled The Early Late Night Show.

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo: Michael TRAN

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Los Angeles, California, U.S. Date of birth: August 10, 1997

August 10, 1997 Age: 27 years

27 years Handle: @kyliejenner

She is an American media personality, socialite, and entrepreneur. Kylie Jenner is a member of the Kardashian family, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and a popular presence on social media, particularly TikTok, where she has 56.2 million followers.

Kylie Jenner engages her fans with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She is the richest girl on this list, with a net worth of more than $700 million.

5. Dominik Lipa

Dominik Lipa. Photos: @domelipa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo

Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico

Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico Date of birth: August 27, 2001

August 27, 2001 Age: 23 years

23 years Handle: @domelipa

The social media diva is famed for her domelipa TikTok channel, which has around 75.7 million followers. She has gained tremendous popularity for her choreographed lip-syncs and short vignettes from her daily life.

In June 2018, she began frequently publishing on TikTok. In December 2019, she was featured on the cover of Tú magazine after receiving the TikToker to Watch award the previous month.

4. Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Loaiza during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID–19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez

Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico

Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico Date of birth: December 12, 1997

December 12, 1997 Age: 26 years

26 years Handle: @kimberly.loaiza

Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martinez is a Mexican internet star and YouTuber. She began her YouTube career in 2016, later moving on to TikTok. She is one of the most popular TikTok Girls, known for her comedy routines, dancing, and lip-syncing videos.

Loaiza has been with Juan de Dios Pantoja since 2012, and the couple has two children. Despite being a young mother, Kimberly is one of TikTok's most popular users, with 82 million followers.

3. Addison Rae

Addison Rae attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Addison Rae Easterling

Addison Rae Easterling Place of birth: Lafayette, Louisiana, United States

Lafayette, Louisiana, United States Date of birth: October 6, 2000

October 6, 2000 Age: 24 years

24 years Handle: @addisonre

Addison Rae Easterling is an American influencer, singer, and actress. Rae rocketed to prominence on TikTok, where she now has over 88.8 million followers, making her among the famous female TikTokers.

2. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch attends the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Denarie Bautista Taylor

Denarie Bautista Taylor Place of birth: San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines

San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines Date of birth: February 8, 1997

February 8, 1997 Age: 27 years

27 years Handle: @bellapoarch

Denarie Bautista Taylor is an American social media celebrity and vocalist. On August 17, 2020, she posted the most loved TikTok video, in which she lip-syncs to the song "M to the B" by British rapper Millie B.

As of September 2024, she has 94.3 million TikTok followers. She is the fourth most followers on the platform, trailing only Khaby Lame, Charli D'Amelio, and MrBeast.

1. Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio hosts the Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party on June 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charli Grace D'Amelio

Charli Grace D'Amelio Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States

Norwalk, Connecticut, United States Date of birth: May 1, 2004

May 1, 2004 Age: 20 years

20 years Handle: @charlidamelio

Charli Grace D'Amelio is an American social media personality. She was a competitive dancer before embarking on her social media career in 2019 when she began posting dance videos on the video-sharing site TikTok.

She immediately developed a significant following and became the platform's most-followed creator in March 2020 before being surpassed by Khaby Lame in June 2022. As of 2024, Charli D'Amelio has over 155.5 million TikTok followers, making her the second most popular individual on the platform and the most famous female TikToker.

Frequently asked questions

TikTok has become a major platform for influencers, with many popular female TikTokers gaining substantial followings. Here is a quick guide to some of the most frequently asked questions about the best TikTok girls.

Who is the most popular TikTok girl? Charli D'Amelio is the most popular TikTok girl, with over 155.5 million followers.

Charli D'Amelio is the most popular TikTok girl, with over 155.5 million followers. Who are the TikTok female celebs? Some of the notable TikTok female celebrities include Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Kylie Jenner.

Some of the notable TikTok female celebrities include Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Kylie Jenner. Who is the famous TikTok dance girl? Charli D'Amelio is widely recognised for her dance videos and is often referred to as the famous TikTok dance girl due to her viral dance routines.

Charli D'Amelio is widely recognised for her dance videos and is often referred to as the famous TikTok dance girl due to her viral dance routines. Who are the most popular TikTokers right now? The most popular TikTokers currently include Charli D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame, each with millions of followers and significant influence on the platform.

Charli D'Amelio remains the most-followed and influential TikTok girl, leading the platform with her dance videos and overall presence. These female celebs underscore the power of social media in shaping modern entertainment.

READ ALSO: Top most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa

Briefly published an article about the the most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa. Instagram is one of the best platforms to build an engaged audience.

The most-followed people on Instagram have millions of followers who love their content. Check out this list of the popular South African Instagrammers.

Source: Briefly News