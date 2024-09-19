Global site navigation

Most famous TikTok girls in 2024: Meet the top trending influencers
Top Lists

Most famous TikTok girls in 2024: Meet the top trending influencers

by  Kenneth Mwenda 10 min read

TikTok continues to conquer social media, giving rise to a new generation of influencers. Famous TikTok girls charm millions with unique content like dance challenges, comedy, and beauty tutorials. These celebrities are creative and also influential, shaping trends and culture.

Famous Tik Tok girls Baby Ariel, Liza Koshy and Charli D'Amelio
Baby Ariel on January 04, 2024 (L-R). Liza Koshy on September 9, 2024. Charli D'Amelio on June 27, 2023. Photos: Kevork Djansezian, Gilbert Flores, Theo Wargo (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

As the platform evolves, so do its stars, branching into music, acting, and business. These famous TikTok girls are now icons, influencing fashion, beauty, and even politics. They have collaborated with brands and advocated for social justice, which proves their lasting impact.

Top 20 most famous TikTok girls in 2024

From global stars like Mia Khalifa to emerging talents like Dominik Lipa, these women are redefining content creation. These TikTok celebrities in 2024 stand out with their charisma and connection to audiences, showcasing TikTok's power in shaping entertainment and culture.

NumberTikTokerFollowers (as of September 2024)
20Darian Rojas30.1 million
19Savannah LaBrant30.2 million
18Liza Koshy30.3 million
17Ariel Rebecca Martin (Baby Ariel)36.8 million
16Brianda Deyanara36.9 million
15Mia Khalifa38.6 million
14Mont Pantoja39.2 million
13Liza Anokhina40.2 million
12Avani Gregg42.1 million
11Jojo Siwa45.8 million
10Kris Collins50.8 million
9Alina Kim53 million
8Loren Gray53.7 million
7Dixie D’Amelio55.7million
6Kylie Jenner56.2 million
5Dominik Lipa75.7million
4Kimberly Loaiza82 million
3Addison Rae88.8 million
2Bella Poarch94.3 million
1Charli D'Amelio155.5 million

Read also

KSI's net worth and earnings breakdown: How rich is he today?

20. Darian Rojas

Darian Rojas in Mexico City, Mexico
Darian Rojas speaks on stage during the 2021 MTV MIAW at Quarry Studios, broadcast on July 13, 2021, in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Victor Chavez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Darian Fernanda Rojas
  • Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
  • Date of birth: December 6, 1996
  • Age: 27 years
  • Handle: @darianrojasc

Darian Rojas is a Mexican social media personality who rose to prominence on TikTok with her dancing and lip-syncing videos. She began her career by posting fashion, travel, and lifestyle photos to her Instagram account. However, she had only a few thousand fans before joining TikTok in 2020.

She joined Privé Crew, which boosted her internet presence. According to Eklipse Blog, Darian Rojas' net worth ranges between $500,000 and $800,000, mainly owing to her success as one of the famous female TikTok stars with 30.1 million followers.

19. Savannah LaBrant

Savannah LaBrant in New York City
Savannah LaBrant attends the Nickelodeon Halo Awards 2017 at Pier 36 on November 4, 2017, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Savannah Rose LaBrant
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
  • Date of birth: March 2, 1993
  • Age: 31 years
  • Handle: @savv.labrant

Read also

Top 35 fastest soccer players in the world right now

Savannah LaBrant is an American YouTuber, photographer, and social media influencer who specialises in sharing family-friendly material. She and her husband, Cole LaBrant, run the popular "LaBrant Fam" YouTube channel.

LaBrant has a massive TikTok following of 30.2 million. As per Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

18. Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy in New York
Liza Koshy at Carolina Herrera RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 9, 2024, in New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Elizabeth Shaila Koshy
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, U.S.
  • Date of birth: March 31, 1996
  • Age: 28 years
  • Handle: @lizzza

Liza Koshy is an American actress, TV host, comedian, and social media influencer. Koshy began her career on Vine before moving on to YouTube and TikTok.

She is recognised for her comic skits and has millions of followers across multiple platforms, including 30.3 million on TikTok. She has garnered four Streamy Awards, four Teen Choice Awards, and one Kids' Choice Award.

17. Ariel Rebecca Martin

Read also

Top 25+ black female anime characters you need to know

Baby Ariel in West Hollywood, California
Baby Ariel attends the Young Hollywood Prom in support of "Mean Girls" at The Britely on January 04, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Ariel Rebecca Martin
  • Place of birth: Pembroke Pines, Florida, U.S.
  • Date of birth: November 22, 2000
  • Age: 23 years
  • Handle: @babyariel

Ariel Rebecca Martin, also known as Baby Ariel, is an American social media star, singer, and actor. She first gained popularity on Musical.ly (now TikTok) after joining in 2025, and she has since expanded her career into music and TV.

Rebecca was one of the first creators to become extremely popular on the platform. She currently has 36.8 million followers. She was also named one of the most influential persons on the Internet by Time Magazine in 2017, as well as a top entertainment influencer by Forbes.

16. Brianda Deyanara

Brianda Deyanara in Mexico City, Mexico
Brianda Deyanara poses on the red carpet for the documentary '13:14: El Reto de Ayudar' on September 13, 2022 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Alan Espinosa
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Brianda Deyanara
  • Place of birth: Tijuana, Mexico
  • Date of birth: August 5, 1995
  • Age: 29 years
  • Handle: @briandadeyanara

Brianda Deyanara is a Mexican social media influencer and TikTok celebrity recognised for her humorous and lifestyle videos. She is one of the most popular creators in Latin America, with 36.9 million followers.

Read also

Top 50 female country singers of all time: From Dolly to Taylor

15. Mia Khalifa

Mia Khalifa in Paris, France
Mia Khalifa during the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2023, in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sarah Joe Chamoun
  • Place of birth: Beirut, Lebanon
  • Date of birth: February 10, 1993
  • Age: 31 years
  • Handle: @miakhalifa

Mia Khalifa, a former adult film actress, now works as a social media figure, sports commentator, and activist. She started using TikTok shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak began.

With 38.6 million followers, Mia Khalifa has utilised her platform to address a variety of social concerns and maintains a strong presence on TikTok. Khalifa provides lifestyle content, commentary, and personal updates.

14. Mont Pantoja

Mont Pantoja
Mont Pantoja. Photos: @mont.pantoja (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Montserrat Pantoja
  • Place of birth: Mazatlán, Mexico
  • Date of birth: February 17, 2002
  • Age: 22 years
  • Handle: @montpantoja

Mont Pantoja is a Mexican social media influencer and singer. She rose to prominence after posting lip-sync and dancing videos on TikTok.

She has around 39.2 million followers on the platform. She joined the social collective Cheli House in July 2020.

Read also

Biography of Lauren "Mykie" Mychal, Anthony Padilla’s girlfriend

Pantoja is also known for working with other Mexican influencers, and her music career grew with songs such as "Uy K Raro" and "Las Gatas." She one of the hottest TikTokers.

13. Liza Anokhina

Liza Anokhina in Moscow
Liza Anokhina participates in a shoot for her blog in a Moscow park on September 13, 2019. Photo: Alexander Nemenov
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Elizaveta Anokhina
  • Place of birth: Moscow, Russia
  • Date of birth: April 30, 2007
  • Age: 17 years
  • Handle: @anokhinalz

Liza Anokhina, a Russian TikTok star and content creator, is known for her bright blue hair and funny lip-sync videos. She is well-known for her funny views on everyday life and has a significant TikTok following of over 40.2 million.

12. Avani Gregg

Avani Gregg in Santa Monica, California
Avani Gregg at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 8, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full Name: Avani Kiana Gregg
  • Place of birth: Brownsburg, Indiana, United States
  • Date of birth: November 23, 2002
  • Age: 21 years
  • Handle: @avani

Avani Gregg is an American social media star who first gained traction on TikTok. She plays Gemma in the web series Chicken Girls.

Read also

Who is the highest-paid model in the world in 2024? Top 20 list

In 2019, she got the Shorty Award for TikToker of the Year, and she was named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the social media category for 2020. Avani is currently one of the most popular TikTok users, with 42.1 million followers.

11. Jojo Siwa

JoJo Siwa in Beverly Hills, California
JoJo Siwa attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards - Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici
Source: Getty Images
  • Full names: Joelle Joanie "JoJo" Siwa
  • Date of birth: May 19, 2003
  • Place of birth: Omaha, Nebraska, U.S.
  • Age: 21 years
  • Handle: @itsjojosiwa

Jojo is an American singer, dancer, actress, YouTuber, and media personality. She featured as a dancer on two seasons of the reality TV show Dance Moms with her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, between 2015 and 2016. She has over 45.8 million TikTok followers.

Jojo was named to Time's annual list of the world's 100 most important people in 2020. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Jojo's wealth to be around $20 million.

10. Kris Collins

Read also

Top 40 richest singers in the world as of 2024 and their net worth

Kristina Halliwell Collins (Kallmekris) in Los Angeles, California
Kristina Halliwell Collins (Kallmekris) attends the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre
Source: Getty Images
  • Full names: Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins
  • Place of birth: Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada
  • Date of birth: July 1, 1996
  • Age: 28 years
  • Handle: @kallmekris

Kristina Lee Halliwell Collins, commonly known as KallMeKris, is a Canadian social media personality and hairdresser from British Columbia. She is well-known for her skits, which can last anything from thirty seconds to a minute.

Collins started TikTok in April 2020. In 2022, Forbes listed her as the sixth highest-paid TikTok performer, earning $4.75 million. She has 50.8 million followers.

9. Alina Kim

Alina Kim
Alina Kim. Photos: @homm9k.fanz (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Alina Kim
  • Place of birth: Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Date of birth: January 30, 2003
  • Age: 21 years
  • Handle: @homm9k

Alina Kim is a Kazakh TikTok star known for her vivid makeup, cosplay, and lip-syncing videos. She has a global following due to her original and interesting content. With 53 million followers, she is a member of the creator collective YOLO HOUSE.

Read also

Top 15 highest-paid South African actors and their net worth in 2024

8. Loren Gray

Loren Gray in Los Angeles, California
Loren Gray at the Los Angeles premiere of "Abigail" held at Regency Village Theatre on April 17, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Loren Gray Beech
  • Place of birth: Pottstown, Pennsylvania, United States
  • Date of birth: April 19, 2002
  • Age: 22 years
  • Handle: @lorengray

Loren Gray Beech is an American singer-songwriter and media personality. Gray rose to notoriety in 2015 through the video-sharing app Musical.ly.

According to Forbes, the blonde TikToker earned $2.4 million in 2019, making her the fourth-highest-paid TikTok star. In 2020, Billboard named her one of TikTok's top ten music influencers, with 53.7 million followers.

7. Dixie D'Amelio

Dixie D'Amelio in New York City
Dixie D'Amelio at the Kering Foundation dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Gotham
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dixie Jane D'Amelio
  • Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States
  • Date of birth: August 12, 2001
  • Age: 23 years
  • Handle: @dixiedamelio

Dixie Jane D'Amelio is an American singer and social media celebrity. She is Charli D'Amelio's elder sister.

As of November 2022, she has over 55.7 million TikTok followers. She also has about 7.04 million subscribers on YouTube, where she also presents a discussion program titled The Early Late Night Show.

Read also

Top SA celebrity booking fees 2024: highest-paid music artists

6. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in Beverly Hills, California
Kylie Jenner attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. Photo: Michael TRAN
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
  • Date of birth: August 10, 1997
  • Age: 27 years
  • Handle: @kyliejenner

She is an American media personality, socialite, and entrepreneur. Kylie Jenner is a member of the Kardashian family, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and a popular presence on social media, particularly TikTok, where she has 56.2 million followers.

Kylie Jenner engages her fans with beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content. She is the richest girl on this list, with a net worth of more than $700 million.

5. Dominik Lipa

Dominik Lipa at Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain
Dominik Lipa. Photos: @domelipa (modified by author)
Source: Instagram
  • Full name: Dominik Elizabeth Reséndez Robledo
  • Place of birth: Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico
  • Date of birth: August 27, 2001
  • Age: 23 years
  • Handle: @domelipa

The social media diva is famed for her domelipa TikTok channel, which has around 75.7 million followers. She has gained tremendous popularity for her choreographed lip-syncs and short vignettes from her daily life.

Read also

Top 17 richest soccer players in South Africa 2024 and their net worth

In June 2018, she began frequently publishing on TikTok. In December 2019, she was featured on the cover of Tú magazine after receiving the TikToker to Watch award the previous month.

4. Kimberly Loaiza

Kimberly Loaiza during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival
Kimberly Loaiza during SHEIN Together Virtual Festival to benefit the COVID–19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the United Nations Foundation on May 09, 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martínez
  • Place of birth: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
  • Date of birth: December 12, 1997
  • Age: 26 years
  • Handle: @kimberly.loaiza

Kimberly Guadalupe Loaiza Martinez is a Mexican internet star and YouTuber. She began her YouTube career in 2016, later moving on to TikTok. She is one of the most popular TikTok Girls, known for her comedy routines, dancing, and lip-syncing videos.

Loaiza has been with Juan de Dios Pantoja since 2012, and the couple has two children. Despite being a young mother, Kimberly is one of TikTok's most popular users, with 82 million followers.

3. Addison Rae

Addison Rae in Santa Monica, California
Addison Rae attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer
Source: Getty Images

Read also

Top 20 most popular and highest-paid South African TikTok stars in 2024

Addison Rae Easterling is an American influencer, singer, and actress. Rae rocketed to prominence on TikTok, where she now has over 88.8 million followers, making her among the famous female TikTokers.

2. Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch in Santa Monica, California
Bella Poarch attends the 2024 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Denarie Bautista Taylor
  • Place of birth: San Fabian, Pangasinan, Philippines
  • Date of birth: February 8, 1997
  • Age: 27 years
  • Handle: @bellapoarch

Denarie Bautista Taylor is an American social media celebrity and vocalist. On August 17, 2020, she posted the most loved TikTok video, in which she lip-syncs to the song "M to the B" by British rapper Millie B.

As of September 2024, she has 94.3 million TikTok followers. She is the fourth most followers on the platform, trailing only Khaby Lame, Charli D'Amelio, and MrBeast.

1. Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio in New York City
Charli D'Amelio hosts the Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party on June 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Charli Grace D'Amelio
  • Place of birth: Norwalk, Connecticut, United States
  • Date of birth: May 1, 2004
  • Age: 20 years
  • Handle: @charlidamelio

Read also

Top 20 richest DJs in South Africa in 2024 and their net worth

Charli Grace D'Amelio is an American social media personality. She was a competitive dancer before embarking on her social media career in 2019 when she began posting dance videos on the video-sharing site TikTok.

She immediately developed a significant following and became the platform's most-followed creator in March 2020 before being surpassed by Khaby Lame in June 2022. As of 2024, Charli D'Amelio has over 155.5 million TikTok followers, making her the second most popular individual on the platform and the most famous female TikToker.

Frequently asked questions

TikTok has become a major platform for influencers, with many popular female TikTokers gaining substantial followings. Here is a quick guide to some of the most frequently asked questions about the best TikTok girls.

  • Who is the most popular TikTok girl? Charli D'Amelio is the most popular TikTok girl, with over 155.5 million followers.
  • Who are the TikTok female celebs? Some of the notable TikTok female celebrities include Charli D'Amelio, Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, and Kylie Jenner.
  • Who is the famous TikTok dance girl? Charli D'Amelio is widely recognised for her dance videos and is often referred to as the famous TikTok dance girl due to her viral dance routines.
  • Who are the most popular TikTokers right now? The most popular TikTokers currently include Charli D'Amelio, Bella Poarch, Addison Rae, and Khaby Lame, each with millions of followers and significant influence on the platform.

Read also

Top 20 richest rappers in South Africa in 2024 (with infographic)

Charli D'Amelio remains the most-followed and influential TikTok girl, leading the platform with her dance videos and overall presence. These female celebs underscore the power of social media in shaping modern entertainment.

READ ALSO: Top most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa

Briefly published an article about the the most-followed people on Instagram in South Africa. Instagram is one of the best platforms to build an engaged audience.

The most-followed people on Instagram have millions of followers who love their content. Check out this list of the popular South African Instagrammers.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Kenneth Mwenda avatar

Kenneth Mwenda (Lifestyle writer) Kenneth Mwenda is a business and sports writer with over five years of experience. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) from The Cooperative University of Kenya in February 2022. Kenneth was a news and features writer for Constructionreviewonline.com. At Sportsbrief, he contributed to writing sports biographies and listicles. He joined Briefly in 2024. In 2023, Kenneth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. Email: kelliesmwenda@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: